African stars fighting for UEFA competition spots in La Liga run-in

It’s official. We are now in the final run-in of an absorbing La Liga season.

Not only is it a time when titles are secured and relegation battles are fought. It’s also a time of hefty competition for European spots.



In a season where many Africans have made telling contributions for clubs in the top half of the table, here are some stars to look out for who are looking to have more of a say in the business end of the campaign.

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club/Ghana)

After 12 years at the club, Iñaki Williams is experiencing the peak of his career at Athletic Club, who are now in contention to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Bilbao-born Ghanaian has grown into his all-round role as a centre forward in Ernesto Valverde’s team. Los Leones have only lost once in their last 20 games in the league, and Williams has started in all but one of them.

Iñaki has shown he’s capable of performing on the continental stage this season. He’s Athletic’s top scorer in this season’s Europa League with five goals, and they are still in the hunt for a dream home final in this season’s tournament.

He has yet to play in the UEFA Champions League, though, but he will have an opportunity to do so if the club can pull off their first top-four finish in 11 years.

Pape Gueye (Villarreal CF/Senegal)

Amidst all the attacking talent at Villarreal CF, Pape Gueye acts as the glue that holds the team’s shape together.

The balance in the team has been working well for the Yellow Submarine this season, currently lie in fifth – a position that might be enough to secure UEFA Champions League football next season if Spain are able to keep their top two ranking in this season’s UEFA association club coefficients table.

Gueye has experience of playing in the Champions League from his time in Marseille, and even though he recently picked up an ankle injury while on international duty for Senegal, he’s sure to contribute in many games during Villarreal CF’s final push.

Cedric Bakambu (Real Betis/DR Congo)

Real Betis have really found form in the second half of the season and it has coincided with Cedric Bakambu rediscovering his scoring touch.

In La Liga, the striker from DR Congo scored key goals in tight wins against RCD Mallorca and CD Leganes recently. He’s also been crucial in their ongoing run in the UEFA Conference League with five goals in five games in that tournament.

Los Verdiblancos, fresh from securing their first Seville derby win in seven years,go into this weekend level in sixth place on points with Villarreal CF. While Europa League football next season looks almost guaranteed as a minimum, they are within touching distance of their first Champions League appearance in 20 years.

Bakambu has had a taste of playing in that tournament from his time at Galatasaray, which included a memorable goal against Bayern Munich.

Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano/Angola)

With either Real Madrid or FC Barcelona set to win the Copa del Rey this season, it looks as if seventh place in La Liga will be enough to clinch UEFA Conference League football this season.

That would be a special and emotional achievement for Rayo Vallecano (currently in seventh place) as the club hasn’t had a taste of any continental football in 24 years.

A player that could be the difference in getting Los Franjirrojos over the line is Randy Nteka. The Angolan forward has been finding ways to contribute to the team in the last couple of months, most notably when he scored twice in a 2-1 win against Girona FC.

After missing a couple of games through injury, Nteka returned last weekend against D. Alaves and will be on hand to be a potential gamebreaker either as a starter or coming off the bench.

It’s a period where gamebreakers seem more valuable than at other times of the season. Stay tuned to see which African stars can embrace that role.