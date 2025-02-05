Portugal’s Felix joins Milan on loan from Chelsea

Milan only announced the Felix deal Tuesday, but the required paperwork was submitted before Monday's transfer deadline.

Joao Felix arrives at La Madonnina Clinic for a medical check-up before signing a contract with A.C. Milan in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday. Photo: Alessandro Bremec / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP

AC Milan secured a loan deal for Chelsea forward Joao Felix as the Serie A club made four late signings in the winter transfer window in a bid to revive their season.

In a statement Milan said that Portugal forward Felix, who only scored one league goal for Chelsea since signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer, “has signed a contract with the club lasting until 30 June 2025”.



Alvaro Morata left Sergio Conceicao’s side on loan to Galatasaray at the weekend and the seven-time European champions moved to bolster their forward line with Felix and Santiago Gimenez.

Mexico striker Gimenez was brought in for a reported 32 million euros ($33.1 million) plus add-ons from Feyenoord, where he scored 65 goals across two and a half seasons.

Milan, who sit eighth in Serie A, also signed attacking midfielder Warren Bondo from Monza for 10 million euros and forward Riccardo Sottil on loan from Fiorentina on deadline day, while Ismael Bennacer left for Marseille and Noah Okafor joined Napoli.

“Monday was a very intense, interesting day. We did a good job, what we wanted to do,” said Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Gimenez’s presentation press conference on Tuesday.

“We’re satisfied, this will be the team which turns things around.”

Milan are seven points off the Serie A top four and 19 behind league leaders Napoli after drawing a dramatic derby with Inter Milan on Sunday.



They also missed the chance to qualify directly for the Champions League last 16 with a loss at Dinamo Zagreb last week, having to settle for a place in the play-off round.

Milan host Roma in the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday and then travel to Empoli before the first leg of their play-off tie with Feyenoord next week.