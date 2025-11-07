World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Amorim urges Man United to ‘focus on future’ after Ronaldo criticism

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

7 November 2025

09:40 am

Ronaldo insisted this week United manager Amorim cannot do "miracles" at a club that is "not on a good path".

Amorim urges Man United to 'focus on future' after Ronaldo criticism

Ruben Amorim has told Manchester United to “focus on the future” following former Old Trafford star Cristiano Ronaldo’s withering assessment of his old club. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Ruben Amorim has told Manchester United to “focus on the future” following former Old Trafford star Cristiano Ronaldo’s withering assessment of his old club.

United are looking to rebuild following a woeful 2024/25 season, which saw them finish a lowly 15th in the Premier League and lose in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

ALSO READ: Garnacho equaliser saves Chelsea in Qarabag draw

Ronaldo insisted this week United manager Amorim cannot do “miracles” at a club that is “not on a good path”, saying “they need to change and it’s not only about the coach and players”.

But when Ronaldo’s comments were put to his former Portugal team-mate ahead of this weekend’s trip to Spurs, the United boss said: “Of course he knows and he has a huge impact in everything he said.

“What we need to focus (on) is in the future. We know that we as a club made a lot of mistakes in the past, but we are trying to change that. So, let’s not focus on what happened. Let’s focus on what we are doing now, and we are doing that.”

Amorim said the changes being put in place were having positive results.

“We are changing a lot of things in the structure, the way we do things, the way we want the players to behave,” said the 40-year-old coach.

“We are doing that and we are improving, so let’s focus on the way we are doing things. We are improving, let’s continue and forget a little bit the past.”

United have lost their last four games against Spurs.

However, they head into Saturday’s match unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches, a sequence that includes a 2-1 win over champions and arch-rivals Liverpool.

Amorim, asked how United had changed since since being beaten by Spurs in the Europa League final in May, replied: “First of all, the characteristics of the players. So, we are a better team, we play better, we understand the game better. I think we are more confident.

“We reached that final confident that we could win because we were doing well in Europe, but in this moment we play with a different confidence.

ALSO READ: Mac Allister says Liverpool ‘deserved to win’ against Madrid

“We manage the moments of the game better. But if you remember that game, they have that shot on the goal, they won the game.

“So, I expect a different game, that we can play better, but also to have a little bit luck to help us to win the game.”

Read more on these topics

Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) Manchester United F.C. Premier League (EPL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu hands over electronic devices
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Are you justified in not voting?
South Africa ‘Ramaphosa is not going anywhere’ – envoy dismisses ‘irresponsible’ rumours
News Malema asks if Mchunu and Cele are being investigated for Matlala tender
Politics ‘He’s the undisputed centre of gravity’: Will Hlophe and Makhubele survive in Zuma’s MK party?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now