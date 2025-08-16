Arsenal ‘digging for gold’ as title bid starts at new-look Man United

"You keep digging, digging, digging, and you have to be digging because one day the gold is going to be there," said Arteta.

Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal to keep digging for gold as they prepare to start their latest bid for a first Premier League title since 2004 against revamped Manchester United on Sunday.

Arteta’s side have finished as Premier League runners-up for the last three seasons, sparking criticism of their failure to get over the line in the title race.



Arsenal blew significant leads when Manchester City pipped them to the trophy in 2023 and 2024 before Liverpool left the injury-plagued north Londoners trailing in their wake last season.

Arsenal’s title frustrations are mounting, with fans questioning whether Arteta is the right man to end their drought after winning only the 2020 FA Cup since he took charge in December 2019.

But the Gunners showed their potential last season with a run to the Champions League semi-finals that ended with a narrow defeat against eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

And, buoyed by a host of new signings worth over £180 million ($244 million) in total, Arteta is convinced they can finally get their hands on the Premier League silverware this season

“You keep digging, digging, digging, and you have to be digging because one day the gold is going to be there,” he told reporters on Friday.

“For three seasons we’ve had more points than (nearly) any other team in this league, which is incredible.

“You have the consistency, but now we have to do it in a season, to end with more points than any other team.

“That’s the objective. When I’ve been taught, when I’ve been educated, that’s it.”

Hampered by injuries to Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz at various stages last season, Arsenal lacked a cutting edge and were held to 14 draws compared to Liverpool’s nine.

That was a crucial edge as Arsenal finished 10 points behind the champions.

In an attempt to insulate Arsenal against another fitness-related collapse, Arteta has brought in Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.

– ‘Every game is like ‘do-or-die’ –

After bemoaning Arsenal’s failure to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as Liverpool pulled away during the January window, the Spaniard is a far more upbeat figure on the eve of the new season.

“I think we have great versatility, very different qualities in relation to the opposition, so we are very happy with that,” he said.

Arteta said “too many” teams have a legitimate shot at winning the Premier League for his liking, some he even suspects will “surprise everybody”.

Whether that was a hint United, who suffered their worst season since 1973-74 last term, could emerge as contenders after their summer spending spree remains to be seen.

Arsenal were linked with a move for United’s new striker Benjamin Sesko before deciding to bet on Gyokeres for a fee that could rise to £66 million.

Gyokeres netted 97 times in 102 games in two years at Sporting, much of which came under United’s current manager Ruben Amorim.

Instead of being reunited with the Swede, Amorim overhauled his attack with the signings of Leipzig’s Sesko, Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha at a combined cost of over £200 million.

United, who haven’t won the title since 2013, had to spend big to erase the stench of their putrid campaign.

Amorim’s team finished a dismal 15th in the top-flight and squandered a chance to qualify for the Champions League with a toothless 1-0 defeat against fellow underachievers Tottenham in the Europa League final.

The pressure is on Amorim, who replaced the sacked Erik Ten Hag in November, to deliver major improvements in his second season.

Amorim knows Sesko will be key to that target and he believes the 22-year-old Slovenian is ready to rise to the challenge.

“I don’t need to tell Ben, ‘Ben, this is Manchester United, a lot of pressure. Every game is like do or die’,” Amorim said.

“He is always thinking about football. He’s really obsessed about that.”