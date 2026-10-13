Bafana star Makhanya attracts interest from Premier League clubs

Italian side Bologna and Sevilla FC of Spain are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old defender.

Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya is a subject of interest from Premier League sides Brentford and Sunderland following his impressive displays for Rangers FC in the Scottish Premiership.

Makhanya joined Rangers from MLS side Philadelphia Union in a deal believed to be worth £3m (over R65 million) and has been having an impressive season.



The Bafana Bafana centre-back, who has made 11 appearances so far for the Gers, was named September’s Player of the Month in the Premiership.

According to reports, Brentford and Sunderland sent scouts to monitor the South African international during Rangers’ match against Kilmarnock.

Makhanya started for the Gers and played for 90 minutes as the Gers extended their winning streak to six matches with a 3-1 triumph over Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday.

Italian side Bologna and Sevilla FC of Spain are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old defender.

However, with Makhanya having signed a four-year deal with Rangers, it remains to be seen if they will listen to any offers for the talented defender, who started his professional career at Stellenbosch FC before moving to the US to join Philadelphia in 2023.