AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action.

Mauricio Pochettino starts his Manchester United career with a baptism of fire at the home of bitter rivals Liverpool this weekend, tasked with lifting a dysfunctional side out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Red Devils could be rock bottom of the table by the time they kick off, depending on results elsewhere, and the Anfield crowd will relish their predicament.

Elsewhere, second-placed Brighton are seeking a seventh win in eight league games as they try to stay in touch with leaders Arsenal, while Manchester City are desperate to end their slump.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action:

Pochettino magic?

Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of his new club at Anfield just days after wrapping up his reign as US coach.

In some ways the immediate pressure is off the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss — a win at Liverpool would be considered a huge bonus.

But victory would give him instant momentum as he fights to lift the club up the table.

Results so far this season under the now-departed Michael Carrick have been historically bad.

United’s tally of eight points after 10 games is their lowest at this stage of a league season for 40 years.

Fixtures after their Anfield trip — against Brentford, Newcastle, Coventry and Crystal Palace — look easier on paper but United have a solitary win in their first 10 league games.

Pochettino says he needs time to turn the club’s fortunes around but he will be aware of the need to show progress quickly.

Man City slump

Manchester City have lost their past three Premier League matches after racing out of the blocks with seven straight wins.

The early pacesetters are already six points behind leaders and defending champions Arsenal.

But Enzo Maresca’s men are in the curious psychological position of knowing even if they close the gap, it might ultimately all be in vain.

The 10-time English champions are still waiting to discover their fate after being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules — with a huge points deduction one potential punishment.

If they could choose an opponent to help end their slump, it would probably be Fulham.

Incredibly, City have won their past 20 matches against the London team in all competitions.

And their 17-game winning streak against the London side in the league is the longest in the history of the English top flight.

Brighton charge

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross was reluctant to entertain talk of a title challenge after their 2-0 victory against Brentford before the international break.

“No, we are not in a title race,” the 35-year-old told Sky Sports. “But we have started the season really well. It’s the beginning of the season.

“You see the Premier League, the margins and you look at the results — we are not getting carried away yet.”

But the south-coast side are now second favourites with British bookmakers to be crowned champions for the first time in their history.

Seven of Brighton’s opening 10 games have come against teams who finished in the top 10 last season, including fixtures against the top two, Arsenal and Man City. Brighton won both of those without conceding a goal.

The Seagulls are the league’s top scorers with 26 goals, 11 more than Arsenal, and have the second-tightest defence, with just seven goals conceded.

They will fancy their chances on Saturday against Hull, who have not won a Premier League match since August.

Brighton’s highest-ever finish in the Premier League was sixth in the 2022/23 season but Fabian Hurzeler’s men are well on track to break new ground.

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Manchester City v Fulham (1230), Aston Villa v Sunderland, Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest, Chelsea v Leeds, Coventry v Crystal Palace, Tottenham v Ipswich, Newcastle v Arsenal (1730)

Sunday

Hull v Brighton (1400), Liverpool v Manchester United (1630)

Monday

Brentford v Everton (2000)