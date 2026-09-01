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Barcelona signing ‘top striker’ Jesus: Flick

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By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

1 September 2026

11:04 am

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"For me he's a top striker and of course for us very important," said Flick.

Barcelona signing 'top striker' Jesus: Flick

New Barcelona signing, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus holds his daughter next to his partner, Raiane Lima (left), during the Spanish league football match between Barca and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on Monday. Photo: Lluis GENE / AFP

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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, who is set to join the Spanish champions on Tuesday, is a “top striker”.

The 29-year-old Brazilian was at Camp Nou to watch Barca’s 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Monday before his move is made official.

“For me he’s a top striker and of course for us very important, he can give us a lot of things and (I’m) very happy that he’s here,” Flick told DAZN.

Barca spent the summer trying to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez but their La Liga rivals held firm to the Argentina international.

Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres left Barca this summer, with winger Raphinha starting the club’s first three matches of the season playing out of position as a central striker, netting five goals.

Jesus is behind Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and has one year left on his deal in London. He is poised to join for a reported fee of 10 million euros ($11.5m).

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