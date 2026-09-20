Mourinho hails Real Madrid grit before Atletico derby clash

"Historically, culturally, Real Madrid cannot be compared to any team," said Mourinho.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho highlighted his team’s physical and mental strength ahead of Sunday’s La Liga derby clash against Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos trail leaders Barcelona by three points going into the weekend, with the Catalan giants winning all six matches to this point, scoring 28 goals.

Mourinho’s Madrid have lost one and won five, but have been less convincing as a whole and needed to snatch two late victories to stay close to Hansi Flick’s defending champions.

Their defeat came at Real Betis, in which they fought hard to equalise and almost managed it, but striker Kylian Mbappe missed a 94th minute penalty.

“Historically, culturally, Real Madrid cannot be compared to any team… but I’ll speak without any issue about our problems and things to improve,” Mourinho told reporters Saturday.

“We’re conscious (of that) but also of very conscious of the power that we have, individually or collectively, of the very good things about our team.

“In the three games in which we arrived to the final minutes needing to score to win, or draw like at Betis, we ended the game with a physical and psychological strength, with commitment and with determination.”

Mourinho said his team was united and that was a key strength in the fight to win back the Spanish title, after Barca claimed the previous two.

“This team, beyond the quality it has, has a strength that for me has a very big meaning — the strength of a group,” added Mourinho.

“That’s why I’m confident that regardless of everything, the league is a marathon — the league is not always a motorway, it’s not always a straight motorway with no obstacles, — but we will be there.”

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said striker Julian Alvarez was fit after a muscle problem and would form part of the squad.

“He will be with us, and later we’ll decide if he starts or if he comes on in the second half,” said Simeone.

The club’s own fans whistled the Argentina forward in his last appearance at the Metropolitano stadium on August 23, upset by his desire to leave the club in the summer.

Simeone said he respected Mourinho, whom he competed against back during the Portuguese veteran’s first spell in charge of Real Madrid between 2010-2013.

“I have a great respect for Mourinho, I admire him, I’ve followed him for a long time and he knows the appreciation I have for him,” added Simeone.

“I hope tomorrow we can compete like we’ve done when we’ve had to face him before.”

Simeone’s side beat Mourinho’s Madrid to win the Copa del Rey in the 2013 final.