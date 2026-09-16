Espi saves Real Madrid with late winner at Elche

Mourinho was unhappy with his team not extending their 2-0 lead.

Real Madrid substitute Carlos Espi snatched his team a last-gasp 3-2 win at Elche on Tuesday to pull them level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

The striker, who already saved his team at Espanyol in their opening game with a late strike, tucked home at the back post in the 91st minute after Madrid threw away a two-goal lead.

Espi, who Madrid signed this summer from Levante, has not started a game for the club but both of his goals have been vital for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Madrid have five wins from six matches, level on points with champions Barca, who host Racing Santander on Wednesday.

“(Espi) comes on with great motivation, (but) he has in front of him a player who is not a normal player,” said Mourinho of Kylian Mbappe, who also scored for Madrid.

“Playing with the two of them is not easy… with the changes I made late on I risked everything, because a draw was not enough.”

Mourinho was unhappy with his team not extending their 2-0 lead and allowing Elche, now bottom of La Liga, to fight back.

“There are games which seem to be over… which we’re not killing off, and after not killing them off they go from easy to being out of control,” added the veteran coach.

Mourinho rested Jude Bellingham for the first time this season, bringing Arda Guler into the team in his place.

Players from both teams wore t-shirts in support of residents from the city of Ceuta after the recent migration crisis in the Spanish territory in north Africa, although Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Ibrahima Konate rolled them halfway up, appearing to slightly obscure the message “we are all Ceutans”.

Vinicius has been struggling for his best form this season and missed some presentable opportunities at the Martinez Valero stadium.

The forward prodded wide after Guler set him up in the second minute, and he also sent another effort badly off-target from the edge of the box.

Tete Morente threatened at the other end but Madrid were on top and took the lead midway through the first half.

Guler curled a free-kick around the wall and against the post, with the ball hitting Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro before it crossed the line, for an own goal.

Madrid’s second came eight minutes later, created by record signing Yan Diomande, who registered his first assist for the club.

Starting for the second time, the Ivorian winger crossed for Mbappe to slip past Dituro for his eighth goal of the season across all competitions.

Mbappe collided with the goalkeeper and appeared to be hurt but soon recovered and was able to play on.

The striker combined again with Diomande early in the second half but could only head the winger’s blasted cross high over the bar.

Vinicius drilled wide before he was replaced, ending a frustrating evening for the Brazil international.

– Elche battle back –

Elche pulled one back through Abiel Osorio’s header from Lucas Cepeda’s cross, with the forward leaping high to nod past Thibaut Courtois.

It struck fear into Los Blancos and Elche capitalised, equalising in the 83rd minute through Nino.

The Spanish striker produced a fine low finish to pull his team level with the 15-time European champions.

Mourinho threw on strikers Espi and Endrick to try and find a late winner, and he got what he was looking for.

Espi made a run to the back post where Mbappe found him to knock in the late winner.

Earlier Valencia earned a 1-0 win at Alaves, while Rayo Vallecano defeated Espanyol 2-1.

It was Valencia’s first win of the season, after they sacked coach Carlos Corberan on Sunday, secured with a Luis Rioja strike with 12 minutes to go.