Chelsea’s Mudryk takes drugs ban appeal to CAS

Mudryk was reported to have had the prohibited performance enhancing substance meldonium in his positive test.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has lodged an appeal against his reported four-year drugs ban with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mudryk, 25, has not played for Chelsea in almost 18 months following his provisional suspension by England’s Football Association for an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” in December 2024.



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The Ukraine international at the time said he was in “complete shock” and he “never knowingly used any banned substances”.

He was charged by the FA last June with violating anti-doping rules. Mudryk has reportedly received the maximum possible suspension of four years, although the FA has never disclosed details of the case.

“Yes, I confirm that Mudryk has lodged an appeal with CAS,” the Switzerland-based court’s secretary general Matthieu Reeb told AFP on Wednesday.

Mudryk was reported to have had the prohibited performance enhancing substance meldonium in his positive test, which was returned shortly after he had been away on international duty with Ukraine.

He was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for 100 million euros ($115 million) but his time at Chelsea has been dogged by inconsistency.

Mudryk has scored just 10 goals in 73 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.