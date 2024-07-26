Magesi unveil 12 new signings ahead of new season

Magesi coach Clinton Larsen says it was important for him to bring in experienced players.

Having released 12 players after their promotion to the Betway Premiership, Magesi FC have unveiled their 12 new signings for the new season.



The new recruits include former Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogelo Sekgota and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker Gift Motupa.

Other new faces at Magesi are: Menzi Ndwandwe, Lebogang Mabotja, Wonderboy Makhubu, Bongani Mpandle, Jacob Everson, Tshepo Kakora, Limbikani Mzava, Sello Motsepe, Maloisane Mokhele and Delano Abrahams.

Magesi coach Clinton Larsen says it was important for him to bring in experienced players because most of his players never played in the top flight of SA football.

“I’ve added an experienced keeper to compete with the Elvis Chipezeze. I’ve also strengthened the midfield with players that have competed in the PSL before, as well as the wings and left and right fullback,” said Larsen during an interview with SuperSport.

“It was very, very important for me to bring in eight to 10 players that can really hold things together when the chips are down, because my squad from last season … Most of them have never played in the PSL.

“So, it was very important for me to bring in some experience, albeit all the players who were discarded by their previous clubs, but I still feel they’ve got a lot to offer. So I’ll try and get the best out of them, squeeze a little bit more kilometres out of the legs, but at least that experience might help.”



Meanwhile, Magesi have also welcomed Papi Zothwane, who joins the club’s technical team as assistant coach alongside coach Jacky Ledwaba and head coach Clinton Larsen.

According to a leaked Betway Premiership draft fixture, Magesi will open their 2024/25 campaign with a clash against Sekhukhune United on 14 September.