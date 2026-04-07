Departing Griezmann back at Barca in search of Atletico grand finale

Griezmann wants to leave Atletico, where he is the all-time top scorer with 211 goals.

Antoine Griezmann’s Barcelona story ended in the depths of misery but as he returns to Camp Nou in the Champions League quarter-finals, the French forward is desperate to close out his time with Atletico Madrid on the greatest of highs.

Diego Simeone’s side, defeated in the 2014 and 2016 finals, have never lifted the trophy and veteran forward Griezmann, who will move to MLS side Orlando City at the end of the season, has not won a trophy with Atletico since the 2018 Europa League and subsequent UEFA Super Cup.

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Griezmann switched Atletico for Barca in 2019, lasting just two years in the Catalan capital before returning to Simeone’s side on loan, and making the return permanent in 2022.

During that short stint in Barca colours Griezmann missed out on Atletico’s La Liga title win in 2021, a trophy that has eluded him through his career.

At Barca he was on the receiving end of the brutal 8-2 thrashing by Bayern in the 2020 Champions League quarter-finals, and failed to fit into the team alongside Lionel Messi.

Griezmann wants to leave Atletico, where he is the all-time top scorer with 211 goals, with major silverware in his hands at last, to add to the 2018 World Cup he won with France.

The first step towards that, since announcing the decision to depart last week, is at Camp Nou on Wednesday in the fifth meeting between Atletico and Barca this season.

Orlando wanted him to join by the end of March, but Griezmann said he would stay at Atletico, in no small part for a final shot at biggest trophy in the club game, as well as the Copa del Rey final.

The 35-year-old, one of Simeone’s very greatest soldiers during the coach’s 14-year reign, combined the work ethic the Argentine demanded with immense skill and quality.

“Griezmann is a maverick, it’s unbelievable how he plays football,” enthused Barca coach Hansi Flick last week. “It seems so light, it’s like he’s dancing.”

– ‘Something big’ –

Griezmann may not have won as many trophies as he would have liked, but has often dazzled with his elegance and vision.

“I hope we can do something big,” said Griezmann after helping Atletico crush Spurs 5-2 in the last 16 first leg, netting his side’s second goal.

Griezmann has rocked Barca before, scoring twice in the 2016 quarter-finals a decade ago to send Atletico through and knock out Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar and Co, although that campaign ended in tears in the Milan final at the hands of rivals Real Madrid.

After Griezmann started in the 2-1 La Liga defeat by Barca on Saturday, there is the chance he may be used from the bench on Wednesday.

For much of this season Simeone has been sparing with his minutes, perhaps tipping him towards the decision to leave.

Another Atletico player who might one day follow the Frenchman’s path to Barcelona is striker Julian Alvarez, who is likely to start at Camp Nou and has been frequently linked with the Catalans.

The Argentine caused consternation in the Spanish capital earlier this season when he said “maybe yes, maybe no” over whether he was planning to stay at the club beyond the summer.

Barca, still not in a healthy financial position, may not be able to produce the hefty transfer fee the Rojiblancos would demand, after Alvarez arrived from Manchester City for £81.5 million ($108m) in 2024.

Alvarez has had a mixed bag of a season, but Simeone has repeatedly backed the forward who is in better form after a winter drought.

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“Thank God he is back,” said Simeone after Alvarez netted against Barca in a 4-0 win in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg in February, with Griezmann also on target as Barca collapsed at the Metropolitano stadium.

Five-time winners Barca may be favourites for the tie but between Griezmann’s desire for a grand finale and Alvarez’s chance to dazzle his suitors, Atletico have the tools they need to cause an upset.