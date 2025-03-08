Forest beat Man City in a top four showdown

City have been reduced to battling for a place in next season's Champions League after a dismal campaign.

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (centre) consoles midfielder #08 Mateo Kovacic (left) after the English Premier League football match against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on Saturday. Forest won the game 1-0. Photo: Darren Staples / AFP

Nottingham Forest dealt a major blow to Manchester City’s bid to qualify for the Champions League as Callum Hudson-Odoi’s late winner sealed a 1-0 victory in the top four shoot-out on Saturday.

City have been reduced to battling for a place in next season’s Champions League after a dismal campaign.



Even that usually routine target is far from assured for Guardiola’s men following their ninth league defeat this term.

With six titles in the past seven seasons, City have rarely had to worry about their place in the Premier League’s top four in the Pep Guardiola era.

Yet they left the City Ground looking anxiously over their shoulders after a first league loss to Forest since 1997.

Fifth-placed Chelsea, just one point adrift of City, will go above the champions if they beat lowly Leicester on Sunday.

Finishing fifth could still be enough for City to reach Europe’s elite club competition depend on the results of the English clubs who remain in continental competitions this term.

For City to achieve that modest goal, they will have to significantly improve on the latest limp display in a turbulent season.

Third-placed Forest are four points clear of City thanks to only their third win in their last eight league games.

Enjoying a fairytale season just a year after battling relegation, the former European champions are closing on a berth in the Champions League for the first time since 1980-81.

After Forest’s former defender Stuart Pearce was rushed to hospital having been taken ill on a flight this week, his old club displayed a big screen message reading ‘Get Well Soon Stuart’, after three minutes of the Premier League game, recognising Pearce’s old shirt number three.

– City Ground erupts –

Forest were able to draw on the ultra-aggressive Pearce’s trademark fire and brimstone in a stirring finale that followed a tepid first half.

Nico Gonzalez fired just wide from 25 yards as City tried in vain to seize the initiative in a nervous start from both teams.

The unseasonably sunny weather by the banks of the River Trent gave a soporific feel to what should have been a high-tempo clash with so much at stake.

City went close when Josko Gvardiol picked out Phil Foden, whose goal-bound shot was blocked by Nicolas Dominguez, before Bernardo Silva wastefully fired over with Erling Haaland unmarked and waiting for a pass that never came.

Jeremy Doku’s strike forced Forest keeper Matz Sels into action for the first time.

But a woeful effort from Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White finished closer to the corner flag than the goal, an ugly misfire in keeping with the scrappy fare.

Anthony Elanga crossed to the far post where Dominguez’s volley finally forced Ederson to make a save soon after the interval.

Guardiola sent on Omar Marmoush, Kevin De Bruyne, Rico Lewis and Mateo Kovacic in a bid to spark City into life.

The changes didn’t have the desired effect as Forest found late momentum.

Ederson made a fine save, turning Hudson-Odoi’s curler onto the post.

De Bruyne’s free-kick was saved by Sels, but Hudson-Odoi stole the points as the City Ground erupted in the 83rd minute.

Gibbs-White conjured an inch-perfect pass to Hudson-Odoi and the forward cut inside before drilling a superb strike past Ederson’s weak attempted save at the near post.