Liverpool fight back to go 16 points clear as title moves closer

Arne Slot's side were rocked by Will Smallbone's first half opener for bottom of the table Southampton at Anfield.

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the team’s third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match against Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on Saturday. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Liverpool survived a scare from Southampton as Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez inspired the fightback in a 3-1 win that lifted the Premier League leaders 16 points clear at the top on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side were rocked by Will Smallbone’s first half opener for bottom of the table Southampton at Anfield.



ALSO READ: Forest beat Man City in a top four showdown

But Liverpool recovered their composure after half-time and the much-maligned Nunez equalised before earning the penalty that Salah converted to put them ahead

Salah netted another penalty to reach 32 goals in all competitions this season as the Reds edged closer to a record-equalling 20th English title and their first since 2020.

Second-placed Arsenal have two games in hand on Liverpool, including Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

But Liverpool’s relentless march to the title looks unstoppable no matter how the Gunners fare in the final weeks of what is shaping up to be a dream first season for Slot after replacing Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are chasing a treble and will look to finish off Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday after stealing a 1-0 victory from the Champions League last 16 first leg last Wednesday.

Liverpool will then head to Wembley on March 16 as they aim to win the first trophy of the Slot era against Newcastle in the League Cup final.

After that, Liverpool — beaten just once in the league this season — will have nine games left to wrap up the title.

Languishing 13 points from safety, Southampton still need two more points to match Derby’s Premier League record low of 11 in an entire season.

Due to a quirk of the fixture list, this was Liverpool’s only league match in March.

It took Curtis Jones just 48 seconds to have Liverpool’s first shot and the midfielder was inches away moments later with a long-range curler that flashed just wide.

Liverpool had matched their paltry shot total against PSG in midweek within the first few minutes at Anfield.

– Champions-elect –

In keeping with Southampton’s season of self-inflicted wounds, a heavy collision between Saints duo Ryan Manning and Jan Bednarek forced the latter to be replaced due to a head injury.

Having lost their captain, Southampton nearly inflicted some pain on Liverpool as Mateus Fernandes’s blast was repelled by Alisson.

Liverpool were unusually vulnerable at the back and Albert Gronbaek was inches away from connecting with Fernandes’s cross.

It was uncomfortable viewing for Slot, who was watching from the stands as he served the last game of his suspension for his foul-mouthed rant at officials after the stormy draw against Everton.

And in first half stoppage-time, the Dutchman was left holding his head in disbelief.

Liverpool were the authors of their own downfall as Virgil van Dijk got in a tangle with Alisson as both failed to clear, allowing Smallbone to slip his shot through the keeper’s legs.

Alisson’s superb performance was crucial in the backs-to-the-wall win in Paris, but the Brazilian was culpable this time as stunned silence descended on Anfield.

Crucially, Slot sent on Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott and Andrew Robertson at half-time.

Elliott scored with his first touch after coming off the bench against PSG and the midfielder almost repeated the trick as his shot was saved by Ramsdale.

Liverpool were 2-1 down against Southampton before coming back to win 3-2 at St Mary’s in November and once again they came from behind.

Luis Diaz was the catalyst in the 51st minute with an incisive raid that climaxed with a pin-point cross that Nunez finished with aplomb.

Liverpool’s revival was complete four minutes later when Smallbone conceded a soft penalty with his trip on Nunez.

Salah stepped up to drill the spot-kick past Ramsdale in emphatic fashion.

There was time for Salah to strike with another penalty, conceded by Yukinari Sugawara’s handball, as the Kop echoed to chants proclaiming Liverpool as champions-elect.