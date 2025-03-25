Bafana take down Benin to keep World Cup flame burning bright

Bafana get a vital win in Benin, but a huge administration error could see them docked three points.

Bafana Bafana pulled off a hard-fought 2-0 away win against Benin on Tuesday that ought to have put them in a supreme position to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Lyle Foster and Jayden Adams, with his second in as many matches, got the goals at the Felix-Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. Nigeria’s draw with Zimbabwe and Rwanda’s draw with Lesotho has put Hugo Broos’ side, for now at least, fiver points clear at the top of Group C.

Bafana blow?

Bafana, however, were hit with news just hours before this game that they could be docked points for fielding midfielder Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in Friday’s 2-0 Group C win.

Mokoena had been booked in previous Group C qualifiers against Benin and Zimbabwe. According to Fifa rules, he should have been suspended for the Dikwena match.

If, as expected, Fifa decide to punish Bafana, precedent dictates that the match against Lesotho would now be awarded as a 3-0 win for Dikwena.

This means most of Bafana’s healthy lead at the top of Group C would evaporate. Only the group winners are guaranteed a place at next year’s World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Mokwena was left out of Bafana’s squad for the game against Benin. But if ever there was a case of after the horse had bolted, this was it.

Thalente Mbatha partnered Bathusi Aubaas in central midfield. Adams was back on the bench after scoring his first Bafana goal against Lesotho.

Relebohile Mofokeng, the other goalscorer on Friday did keep his place. In the third minute, Mofokeng’s cross found Foster, but he headed wide of target.

At the other end, Benin’s Andreas Hountondji sent in a ball that flew across the face of goal.

In 15th minute, Foster did superbly to get to the byline and set up Percy Tau but he could’t get his shot away.

Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams then had to the be alert to keep out Junior Olaitan’s header.

South Africa’s best chance of the half came when Khuliso Mudau burst into the penalty area, but opted for a shot from a difficult angle when passing to Foster would surely have been the better option.

Double strike

Bafana did go in front in the 54th minute. Basadien broke into the area and crossed for Foster. The Burnley striker’s shot was only half-stopped by Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou and trickled into the net.



Bafana sealed the win six minutes from time. Two substitutes combined as Oswin Appollis’ free kick was headed into the net by Adams.