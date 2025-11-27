Frank says Spurs showed their ‘identity’ despite PSG defeat

"Pleased with the performance. It was the reaction I wanted from the players and from the team," said the Dane.

Tottenham coach Thomas Frank said the 5-3 Champions League loss at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday showed the “identity of the team we want to create”.

Tottenham went ahead twice before subsiding for the second time this season after leading PSG. They also lost in the UEFA Super Cup in August in a penalty shootout.



Frank made five changes from the team that sank 4-1 at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and rejigged his formation.

“Pleased with the performance. It was the reaction I wanted from the players and from the team,” said the Dane.

“We responded well and bounced back. That’s crucial after a bad performance.”

“Today there was more identity of the team we want to create.

“More character, personality, aggressiveness. Three words you need… no matter how you want to play, whatever formation.”

The eight-round league stage eliminates just 12 teams. The top eight receive a bye to the last 16, the next 16 go into a play-off round.

The result lifted PSG to second on goal difference, with a two-point advantage over Manchester City in ninth.

“We’ve pretty much booked a top-24 place,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

“It was a very tough match today… But it was a complete match.”

“We have 12 points, we lead the French league and we have not played a single match this season with our first-choice team,” he added.

Tottenham are 16th with eight points from five games and well placed to at least reach the play-off.

“We could have got something out of the game: a draw or a win so it’s a little frustrating that we conceded some goals,” added Frank.

But Vitinha’s first equaliser, a rocket just before half-time, was “a little bit of magic, not into the top corner but into the top, top corner”.

“We played against a decent team,” he said of the European champions, who are still missing star striker Ousmane Dembele.



“They have the Ballon d’Or winner and they have the next one playing in midfield. Vitinha. Wow! What a player.”

Luis Enrique affected a more relaxed attitude to the Portuguese midfielder.

“He was today, as usual, sensational,” said the Spanish coach. “He has personality.”