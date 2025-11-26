Arsenal and Bayern meet in heavyweight Champions League clash

The Gunners are slight favourites to edge this one.

High-flying English Premier League leaders Arsenal take on in-form German giants Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in the pick of the night’s Uefa Champions League matches.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and Vincent Kompany’s Bayern have 100 percent records to defend after four games played in the Champions League group stages.

It should be a titanic battle in a huge week for Arsenal. The Gunners hammered Tottenham 4-1 in a Premier League North London derby last Sunday, and will take on Bayern at home before travelling to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Sunday evening.

Arsenal are six points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table, the same distance Bayern are clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga. Kompany’s side have dropped just two points in their first 11 Bundesliga games of the season, scoring 41 goals and conceding just eight.

It has been a similar story in the Champions League where Bayern have scored 14 goals and conceded just three, beating PSG and Chelsea along the way.

Arsenal have yet to concede a goal in the Champions League group stages while banging in 11 goals in four matches.

Bayern could well prove the biggest threat yet to that record, with former Tottenham Harry Kane no doubt extra-motivated to put the Gunners to the sword.

The 32 year-old England striker has 24 goals in 18 matches in all competitions for Bayern this season.,

Another former Premier League attacking star Michael Olise is also in splendid form. Olise has nine goals and ten assists in all competitions. Bayern will, however, have to make do without former Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, who is serving a suspension.

Arsenal signed Olise’s former teammate at Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze – this season, and he bagged a hat-trick against Spurs on Sunday. Arsenal have been without their injured midfield mastermind Martin Odegaard, though he has been reported to be close to a return.

According to the latest Betway odds, Arsenal are slight favourites to win at home, at 2.29, with Bayern at 3.05 and a draw at 3.65.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.