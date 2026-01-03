World Soccer

Guardiola reaffirms City contract as Maresca speculation builds

3 January 2026

"I have a contract. I said a thousand million times." said Guardiola.

Sunderland’s French head coach Regis Le Bris (left) greets Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (right) ahead of the English Premier League football match at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland in north east England on Thursday. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his desire to stay on at Manchester City despite reports that former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has held talks about potentially taking over at the Etihad.

The long-serving City manager, 54, said last month he intended to see out his contract at City, which runs until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That followed speculation City had identified Maresca, a former assistant of Guardiola’s, as a possible successor to the Spaniard should he decide to step down at the end of this season.

Maresca has since parted company with Chelsea – leaving Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Day. It is understood the Italian’s exit came after he informed the club he had held talks with City.

Guardiola, who will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his appointment this year, said: “The only (thing) I can say is that Chelsea, I think, from my point of view, lose an incredible, incredible manager, incredible person.

“But this (is a) decision from the hierarchy from Chelsea, so (I have) nothing to say.”

Guardiola, who has won six Premier League titles with City, added: “I have a contract. I said a thousand million times. It’s 10 years here, I will leave one day but I have a contract. I’m happy. I want to fight with my team.

“The hierarchy respect me, that was proved last season with what happened in this club — we didn’t win one game in two, three months. They supported me.

“I have one more year’s contract. I like to be here, so we will see, you will see.”

Title-chasing City dropped two points in an entertaining 0-0 draw at Sunderland on Thursday, which left them four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal at the halfway stage of the season.

Guardiola’s men host Chelsea on Sunday and the City boss admits he is not sure what to expect.

“We don’t talk much if we don’t know what the opponent’s going to be like because we don’t know which manager will be sitting (on the bench),” he said.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen so no concern (about that). Think about yourself, what you have to do. That’s going to help us in two tough games like Chelsea and Brighton.”

Chelsea said Friday that under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane would take interim charge of the team against City.

