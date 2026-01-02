Guardiola vexed by Man City’s sloppy finishing in Sunderland draw

"The amount of chances we missed in the six-yard box, not difficult ones, we could not convert," Guardiola said.

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City paid the price for their sloppy finishing in a 0-0 draw against Sunderland that dealt a major blow to their title hopes on Thursday.

Guardiola’s side delivered an spluttering display featuring several squandered chances as they allowed Arsenal to take control of the Premier League title race.



Savinho and Josko Gvardiol were especially culpable, with costly second-half misses after City finally found some momentum in the face of Sunderland’s tenacious performance.

Second-placed City are now four points behind leaders Arsenal, when a win would have closed the gap to two points at the halfway point of the battle for the title.

“The amount of chances we missed in the six-yard box, not difficult ones, we could not convert,” Guardiola said.

“We created enough chances. We didn’t do what we talked about in the first half but we played good in the second half. The commitment, the desire, the first half was different.

“The two chances from Savinho in the second half, Jeremy (Doku), Josko (Gvardiol), Phil (Foden) and Erling (Haaland). We had a lot but unfortunately we could not do it.”

The end of City’s eight-match winning run in all competitions was a major setback to their title hopes.

City were the latest side to find it impossible to conquer Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, where they are unbeaten in 10 league games since winning promotion from the Championship last season.

Guardiola conceded the result had left his players feeling low and he urged them to bounce back when Chelsea, who parted company with boss Enzo Maresca on Thursday, visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

“Sunderland are so physical. They’re so strong, so it’s not a surprise at that. We take the point. The result is always what it is,” he said.

“They are a bit heads down but we have to be heads up because in three days we have a difficult game against Chelsea.”

City were much improved when Rodri came on as a half-time substitute.



The injury-plagued Spain midfielder was playing for the first time since early November, when he appeared for one minute against Bournemouth.

Keeping Rodri fit enough to feature on a regular basis will be essential for City if they are to catch Arsenal.

Acknowledging Rodri’s impact, Guardiola said: “The first half, we struggled against their pressing, but in the second half Rodri gave us the second pass, to break the lines, and we could run.”