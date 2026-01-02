Slot frustrated by blunt Liverpool in Leeds stalemate

Liverpool's performances have often not matched the results in that upturn in fortune.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his side’s dominance of possession counts for little without “special moments” of individual brilliance after a toothless display in drawing 0-0 at home to Leeds.

The Premier League champions are now nine games unbeaten following a run of nine defeats in 12 matches.



But Liverpool’s performances have often not matched the results in that upturn in fortune.

Slot’s side enjoyed nearly 70 percent possession at Anfield but missed the presence of the absent Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak.

“I think we’re the team that has the most ball possession in the league this year, but ball possession does not mean a lot if you cannot create enough chances,” said Slot.

“To create chances against the low block, you need pace and individual special moments to create an overload.

“Not for the first time this season, we saw a team that wanted it, trying (hard) but it was hard for us to find the opening.”



A point edges fourth-placed Liverpool three points clear of Chelsea and Manchester United in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Leeds stretched their unbeaten run to six games to climb seven points clear of the relegation zone.