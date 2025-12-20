Haller, Aouar out of AFCON, Zambia coach drama

A national football federation announcement said Haller will be replaced by Evann Guessand from Aston Villa.

A hamstring injury sustained in a Dutch league match has ruled Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday.

Haller scored the winning goal in last year’s AFCON final as hosts Ivory Coast came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in Abidjan.

The striker had recovered from testicular cancer just a few months before the premier African football tournament kicked off.

A national football federation announcement said Haller will be replaced by Evann Guessand from Aston Villa, increasing the number of Premier League players in the Elephants’ squad to five.

The defending champions are in Group F with five-time winners Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique and will play all their first round matches in Marrakesh.

An undisclosed injury sustained while training has forced Saudi Arabia-based midfielder Houssem Aouar to withdraw from the Algeria squad, according to officials.

Himad Abdelli from Ligue 1 outfit Angers takes his place in the Desert Foxes squad ahead of Group F matches against Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea in Rabat.

Nigeria have announced that Turkey-based midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will captain the team in succession to William Troost-Ekong, who recently announced his retirement from international football.

Nigeria launch their Group C campaign against Tanzania in Fes, then face Tunisia and Uganda in the same city.

Zambia head coach Moses Sichone cannot sit on the bench as he lacks the necessary Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifications, according to reports.

Chipolopolo (Copper Bullets) officials hope to solve the problem by changing the title of the former international to assistant coach as he meets the eligibility conditions for that role.

Zambia are in Group A with title favourites Morocco, Comoros and Mali.