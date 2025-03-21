How Bafana’s players rated v Lesotho

Phakaaathi takes a look at how the players rated in the win at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates after opening the scoring for Bafana against Lesotho on Friday. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana put themselves in pole position to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup with a 2-0 home win over Lesotho on Friday in a 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier.

Phakaaathi takes a look at how the players rated in the win at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Ronwen Williams 7/10

The Bafana goalkeeper had little to do against a blunt Lesotho attack, but what he did have to do, ‘Ronza’ did with customary efficiency.

Khuliso Mudau 7

The Sundowns right back gave an assured performance at right wing back, getting forward to support the attack as much as possible. One cross should have had a better finish from Lyle Foster on the stroke of half time.

Nkosinathi Sibisi 7

Had a relatively quiet evening in the heart of the Bafana defence. The Pirates centre back also saw his first half header cleared off the line.

Siyabonga Ngezana 7

Ngezana was another member of Bafana’s defence that had little to do. Was typically strong in the tackle.

Fawaaz Basadien 7

The Stellenbosch man did well deputising for Aubrey Modiba at left back. Combined well with Relebohile Mofokeng down the left.

Teboho Mokoena 8

Mokoena gave a typically masterful performance in central midfield, breaking up Lesotho attacks and playing some sublime passes, particularly one first half ball for Mofokeng.

Jayden Adams 8

Adams looked a bit shaky at times in the first half, but came out firing after the break and scored the game-sealing goal.

Elias Mokwana 7

Mokwane looked off the pace in the opening period, but he broke the game open in the second half with a sublime run and pass to set up Mofokeng.

Percy Tau 6

Tau didn’t have a good first half at all, losing possession and failing to get involved enough in Bafana’s attacks. He did look far more back to his usual self in the second half, however.

Relebohile Mofokeng 9

Man of the Match. Mofokeng had a brilliant first start for Bafana. He was too much for the Lesotho defence throughout, with only his finishing going missing in the first half. The Pirates star remedied that with a cooly-taken opening goal.

Lyle Foster 8

Foster looked bright throughout, though he also missed a great first half chance. He was desperately unlucky not to score in the second half when his effort struck the inside of the post.

Thapelo Morena 6

Replaced Mokwana in the 66th minute and wasn’t able to have too much of an impact on the game.

Iqraam Rayners

Came on for Foster in the 82nd minute and not really on long enough to be rated. But did have a couple of presentable opportunties.

Bathusi Aubaas

Came on for Adams in the 82nd minute and not on long enough to be rated.

Thalente Mbatha

Came on for Mokoena in the 82nd minute and not on long enough to be rated.

Ndamulelo Maphangule

Came on for Percy Tau in second half stoppage time and not on long enough to be rated.