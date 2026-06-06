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WATCH: Young Mexican fan’s dream comes true as Bafana Bafana shine off the pitch

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

13 minute read

6 June 2026

11:20 am

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The boy, the only fan at the hotel, was welcomed with selfies from every member of the 26‑man squad.

Young Mexican fan’s dream comes true as Bafana Bafana shine off the pitch

A young Mexican boy awaited the arrival of Bafana Bafana ahead of their training session. Picture: SAFA

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As Bafana Bafana prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, carrying the hopes of a nation to bring the trophy home, the squad and coach Hugo Broos have already captured hearts at their base in Mexico.

A touching moment unfolded this week as the team bus arrived at their Pachuca hotel ahead of training.

Bafana fan

Waiting patiently was a young local boy, hoping for just a glimpse of the South African stars. Instead, Bafana Bafana turned his dream into reality.

The boy, the only fan at the hotel, was welcomed with selfies from every member of the 26‑man squad.

Broos then gifted him the team’s iconic green jersey.

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Heartwarming

After slipping it on, the youngster was showered with signatures from superstar players on both the jersey and his World Cup album – a memory to last a lifetime.

The heartwarming gesture quickly spread across social media, showcasing the team’s humility and class as they prepare for the global stage.

Warm-up match

Bafana Bafana face Jamaica in a warm‑up match at Hidalgo Stadium on Saturday, with kick‑off at 11pm SA time.

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The game, however, will be played behind closed doors and not broadcast, as Broos keeps his tactics under wraps ahead of South Africa’s opening clash against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on 11 June.

Jamaica

The coach earlier confirmed that Jamaica would be Friday’s opponents. Though the Reggae Boyz missed out on World Cup qualification, ranked 71st globally, Broos said he is satisfied with the quality of opposition ahead of the opener.

Jamaica narrowly lost 1‑0 in a March play‑off to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), ending their World Cup hopes.

Winning hearts

For Bafana Bafana, the warm‑up match is less about the scoreboard and more about fine‑tuning strategy, building confidence, and keeping momentum alive.

With the nation’s hopes resting on their shoulders, the team’s off‑field kindness has already won them fans far beyond South Africa.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Fifa Club World Cup Mexico Soccer South African Football Association (SAFA)

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