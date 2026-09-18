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English FA calls for Infantino to release World Cup sell-off documents

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

18 September 2026

09:47 am

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Hewitt has also called for the release of documents relating to the decision to suspend a ban handed to United States striker Folarin Balogun during the World Cup.

English FA calls for Infantino to release World Cup sell-off documents

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the opening match of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup between Poland and Argentina at Arena Katowice in Katowice, Poland, on September 5. Photo: JPix / NurPhoto via AFP

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The chair of the English Football Association has called on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to release all the documentation relating to the abandoned plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.

Infantino’s proposal was short-lived after a fierce backlash from across the sport, with European governing body UEFA threatening to boycott all FIFA competitions until it was shelved.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt, who is also a FIFA vice-president and a member of the FIFA Council, has written to Infantino asking for full disclosure of all information relating to the scheme before the FIFA Council next meets on October 15.

Hewitt has also called for the release of documents relating to the decision to suspend a ban handed to United States striker Folarin Balogun during the World Cup, which followed a phone call from US President Donald Trump to Infantino.

Infantino apologised over the process in regard to the private investor plan in August and a statement from FIFA’s management board pledged there would be a review but has not at any stage confirmed who is undertaking that investigation.

UEFA said it has “lost confidence” in Infantino and has made legal applications in the US court system seeking disclosure of documents related to the private investor plan.

UEFA has also committed to identifying a credible candidate to run against Infantino at the FIFA Congress in March, with November 18 the deadline for candidates to be submitted.

Infantino confirmed earlier this month his intention to seek re-election.

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Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) FIFA World Cup football
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