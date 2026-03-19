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Kane says Bayern ‘don’t fear anyone’ ahead of Real Madrid clash

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By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

19 March 2026

09:19 am

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"Whenever you play Real Madrid in the Champions League, you have to expect a tough opposition, you have to be ready for a fight," Kane said.

Kane says Bayern 'don't fear anyone' ahead of Real Madrid clash

Harry Kane celebrates scoring the 2-0 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 2nd-leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Atalanta in Munich, southern Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: Alexandra BEIER / AFP

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Harry Kane said Bayern Munich had nothing to fear in taking on Real Madrid after setting up a quarter-final clash with the European giants by beating Atalanta on Wednesday.

Kane, who sat on the bench in the first leg, scored twice as Bayern won 4-1 on Wednesday, wrapping up a 10-2 aggregate victory to book a date with the 15-time European Cup winners.
ALSO READ: Real Madrid ‘change’ under Champions League spotlight: Vinicius

“We don’t fear anyone,” the England captain said to DAZN of the Real match-up.

“We know it’ll be tough, but with the confidence from this game and the season so far, we just need to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Kane’s brace brought his career total to 50 goals in 66 Champions League games.

This season, he has 47 goals in 39 games in all competitions — more than he has ever scored for a club in a single season.

Nine points clear in the Bundesliga with eight games to play, Bayern have lost just two of 41 games in all competitions this season.

In his first season in Germany, Kane lost over two legs in the semi-finals against Real, who beat Bayern’s rivals Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

Kane, who wore the captain’s armband at Bayern for the first time in the Champions League, suggested his side had learned from the defeat and knew how to take on Real.

“Whenever you play Real Madrid in the Champions League, you have to expect a tough opposition, you have to be ready for a fight,” Kane said.

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“You have to be ready to try and play in a certain way, and we’ll be ready for that.”

Bayern have not beaten the Spanish giants since the semi-finals of the 2011-12 competition.

“Both clubs are giant,” Bayern manager Vincent Kompany said.
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“Who’s the best right now isn’t important — the history of both clubs is huge.

“It’ll be very special. Honestly speaking, with Madrid, when the level goes higher, then they get better. That’s why I’m expecting an absolute top game.

“It’ll be good for the fans — the neutral fans as well — but at the end we want to win.”

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