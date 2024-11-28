World Soccer

Agence France Presse

28 Nov 2024

Leicester City set to appoint Van Nistelrooy – reports

Leicester sacked Steve Cooper on Sunday after just 12 Premier League games in charge.

Former Manchester United intermim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. Photo: Conor Molloy / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP

Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to be appointed as Leicester City’s new manager, various British media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Van Nistelrooy recently left Manchester United after a short spell as interim manager and serving as assistant to Erik ten Hag.

Leicester sacked Steve Cooper on Sunday after just 12 Premier League games in charge, with the Foxes 16th in the table and only one point above the relegation zone.

Two of Van Nistelrooy’s three wins in four games as United’s caretaker boss in the past month came against Leicester in the League Cup and Premier League.

The 48-year-old Dutchman has previous managerial experience from one year in charge of PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23.

Sky Sports reported that he could even be appointed in time to lead Leicester in their next game away at Brentford on Saturday.

A prolific goalscorer, Van Nistelrooy enjoyed a glorious playing career, most notably at PSV, Man United and Real Madrid.

Leicester City F.C. Manchester United F.C. Premier League (EPL)

