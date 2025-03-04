Liverpool don’t fear PSG Champions League test, says Slot

"Do we fear PSG? We don't fear anybody," said Slot.

Liverpool’s Dutch manager Arne Slot (centre) attends a training session at the team’s training ground in Liverpool, northwest England, on Tuesday, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Paris Saint Germain. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Arne Slot says Liverpool have nothing to fear at the Parc des Princes as he prepares his Premier League title favourites for a blockbuster Champions League clash against runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Slot’s side take the next step in their bid for a first Champions League crown since 2019 when they face PSG in the last-16 first leg on Wednesday.



ALSO READ: Real Madrid’s ‘fantastic four’ face Atletico test

The six-time European champions lost on both their previous visits to PSG, in 1997 and 2018.

But Liverpool have been beaten just four times in all competitions this season and only once in the Champions League — against PSV Eindhoven in their final league-phase game, when they had already qualified for the last 16.

The Reds finished first in the league phase with seven wins from eight games, including a 2-0 success against holders Real Madrid, and have been equally dominant on the domestic stage.

Inspired by the sublime form of Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, Slot’s men are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League as they close in on a record-equalling 20th English title.

Liverpool can also win the first trophy of the Slot era when they face Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley on March 16.

With 20 victories, the Reds have won more league games than any team in Europe’s top five leagues so far this season.

After a recent wobble, Liverpool got back on track with a pair of 2-0 wins against Manchester City and Newcastle that took them a giant step closer to Premier League glory.

They also benefited from a weekend off to rest before the PSG tie due to their early exit from the FA Cup.

No wonder Slot made it clear Liverpool have no reason to feel any trepidation about their trip to Paris.

“Do we fear PSG? We don’t fear anybody. But I’m impressed by their quality, they are on an upwards curve a bit similar to ours at the moment,” he said.

“I don’t think the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Real Madrid fear opponents.

“But we definitely respect them and there’s a reason for that. They won so many games in a row and they have so many quality players.”

– ‘It could have been the final’ –

Like Liverpool, PSG are marching relentlessly towards the French title, opening up a 13-point lead thanks to a 24-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season.

But Luis Enrique’s team have been less formidable in the Champions League, where they were forced into the play-off round after defeats against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich left them in 15th place.

PSG set up the eagerly anticipated showdown against Liverpool by demolishing unheralded Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Facing Liverpool is a challenge of a different magnitude and Enrique is well aware of the threat they pose, describing the meeting of European powerhouses as an occasion more fitting for a final.

“I know Liverpool very well, without a doubt they are the team in the best form in Europe both in terms of results and play,” he said.

“It could have been a Champions League final. We’re going to try to do it with our weapons.”



ALSO READ: Man United’s goal should be Premier League glory again, says Amorim

With the second leg at Anfield on March 11, Liverpool could be tempted to take a cautious approach in Paris before feeding off the frenzied atmosphere created by their fans on European nights.

But Slot’s belief that the first leg will be one for football purists to admire suggested he will send out Liverpool with attacking intent at the Parc des Princes.

“It’s going to be a very interesting game for everybody who loves football,” said the Dutchman.

“I would be surprised if people who are neutral watch a different game than that one because I think everyone, including Paris Saint-Germain and us, are looking forward to the game.”