Man United’s goal should be Premier League glory again, says Amorim

By Agence France Presse

3 Mar 2025

09:37 am

"The goal is to win the Premier League," said Amorim.

Head coach Ruben Amorim consoles Manchester United’s Dutch striker #11 Joshua Zirkzee after missing the final penalty in the penalty shoot-out in the English FA Cup fifth round football match against Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on Sunday. Photo: Darren Staples / AFP

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said the Red Devils have to target a return to the top of the Premier League after exiting the FA Cup to Fulham on penalties.

Defeat to the Cottagers compounded a miserable start to Amorim’s time in charge with United down in 14th in the Premier League, 34 points behind leaders Liverpool.

However, the Portuguese coach said ending the club’s wait since 2013 for another Premier League title is his ultimate goal at Old Trafford rather than cup glory.

“The goal is to win the Premier League, so I know that we are losing games and losing trophies during this season but the goal is to win the Premier League again,” said Amorim.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take but that is our goal. If you think like that, we can suffer a little bit in these defeats, a lot sometimes, but we have a goal so we continue forward no matter what.”

The idea of United reigning supreme at the top of the English game again seems fanciful at the moment.

Amorim has won just five of his 16 league games in charge.

“It’s impossible to know (how long it will take),” he added.

“But you start understanding. I think the players are better, we understand better the league, we know what to do with the squad, what is the future and we’ll see in the future.”

United’s immediate attention turns to the Europa League, which is now their only hope of a trophy this season.

Amorim’s men face a tough last 16 tie against Real Sociedad and their chances were not helped by being forced to 120 minutes.

“It’s really important but we have to recover the players, try to push for the other players that are out because they were really tired,” said Amorim.

