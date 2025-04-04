Liverpool march towards title as Man City face Man United

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the weekend's action.

Liverpool can move closer to the Premier League title when the leaders face Fulham on Sunday.

Manchester City will look to bolster their bid to qualify for the Champions League against arch rivals Manchester United, while Southampton bid to stave off relegation.



Van Dijk issues Liverpool challenge

Virgil van Dijk has challenged Liverpool to out-work the teams that stand between the Reds and a record-equalling 20th English title.

Arne Slot’s side had to dig deep to beat Everton 1-0 in a tetchy Merseyside derby at Anfield on Wednesday.

The victory moved Liverpool 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with just eight matches left.

After being eliminated from the Champions League last 16 by Paris Saint-Germain and losing the League Cup final to Newcastle in their previous two games, Liverpool settled their nerves thanks to Diogo Jota’s winner against Everton.

Now they head to Fulham aiming to take another step in their march to a first title since 2020.

“It’s a funny world. Doubts outside all of a sudden, but the fact is there are eight games to go, there is a 12-point gap,” Van Dijk said.

“If we have to fight we have to fight. The manager mentioned it in his press conference. We have to out-work opponents. If we don’t we won’t get results.”

Grealish wants Manchester derby role

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has told Pep Guardiola he is ready to shine if he gets a starting role in Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

Grealish marked his first Premier League start since December with his first goal in the competition since 2023 as he netted in a 2-0 win against Leicester on Wednesday.

It has been a frustrating campaign for the 29-year-old England star, with form and fitness issues costing him his place for long periods.

“I think it was actually the same last year. I didn’t go in the national team in March, then I ended up playing a lot in April. I’m ready when called upon,” he said.

In the midst of a battle to qualify for the Champions League, City need Grealish at his best as they are without Norway striker Erling Haaland for several weeks due to an ankle injury.

City lost 2-1 to United after conceding two late goals earlier this season and Grealish wants to get revenge at Old Trafford.

“They beat us here early on in the season and that was a real difficult one to take,” he said.

“But we’re going there on the back of two wins and with a lot of confidence. Fingers crossed, we can make our fans happy.”

Southampton on the brink of relegation

Taylor Harwood-Bellis insists Southampton will keep fighting to avoid relegation, but the defender’s bottom of the table side are destined for the drop as early as this weekend.

Matheus Franca’s stoppage-time equaliser for Crystal Palace in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at St Mary’s denied Southampton only their third league win this season.

It means Saints — who sit 19 points from safety — will be condemned to relegation if they lose at Tottenham on Sunday and Wolves beat Ipswich on Saturday.

If that happens, Southampton will be the first team to be relegated with seven matches still to play.

They are also one shy of matching Derby’s 2007-08 record low Premier League total points tally of 11.

“We just wanted to put a performance in at home that people can be proud of,” Harwood-Bellis said.

“There have been times this season where we can look at ourselves and say the quality’s not been anywhere near good enough.”

Fixtures

Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Everton v Arsenal (1130), Crystal Palace v Brighton, Ipswich v Wolves, West Ham v Bournemouth, Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (1630)

Sunday (1300 unless stated)

Brentford v Chelsea, Fulham v Liverpool, Tottenham v Southampton, Manchester United v Manchester City (1530)

Monday

Leicester v Newcastle (1900)