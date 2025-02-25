Liverpool’s Van Dijk wants Anfield to be ‘horrible’ during title run-in

"I think it only helps us and them as well to make Anfield horrible for the opponent," said the Dutch defender.

Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool’s players and fans to make Anfield a “horrible” place for opponents during the Premier League title run-in.

Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the table with 11 games remaining after Sunday’s 2-0 win at the home of champions Manchester City.



Arsenal have a game in hand but Arne Slot’s men are galloping towards a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title and have seven of their remaining league matches at Anfield.

Liverpool looked nervous during last week’s 2-1 home win against Wolves and have also dropped points recently against Everton and Aston Villa.

“I mentioned it after that (Wolves) game, that obviously it’s pretty normal, humans, there could be some anxious feelings kicking in,” said Liverpool captain Van Dijk.

“And that could still be the case, but I think it only helps us and them as well to make Anfield horrible for the opponent, like most of the time we have been doing that, and obviously the way we play obviously helps with that as well.”

He added: “So let’s make sure those seven (home games) are going to be amazing, as loud as possible, and I don’t think we have to speak about it, because normally that is the case.”

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool their first top-flight victory at the Etihad for nearly 10 years as they capitalised on Arsenal’s defeat by West Ham the previous day.

Liverpool fans chanted “We’re going to win the league” in the closing stages of the match, looking forward to celebrating just their second English league title since 1990.

“A couple of days ago there was noise also about other things and it could go the other way,” said Van Dijk, who is now preparing for Wednesday’s home match against Newcastle.



“Obviously, the result on Saturday and the result (at the Etihad) gives them (the fans) the belief.

“It’s down to us to just keep focusing on the game ahead of us. That’s what we do and that’s what I told the boys as well.

“It’s all about recovery now and being ready for Newcastle. It will be a big test again and we need our fans to be in great shape.”