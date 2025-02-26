Maresca ‘relieved’ as Chelsea rout Southampton to climb to fourth

Enzo Maresca admitted he was relieved after Chelsea climbed to fourth place in the Premier League with a 4-0 rout...

Chelsea’s Spanish defender #03 Marc Cucurella (centre) celebrates after scoring his team fourth goal with #20 Cole Palmer (left) and #18 Christopher Nkunku (right) during the English Premier League football match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Enzo Maresca admitted he was relieved after Chelsea climbed to fourth place in the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of woeful Southampton on Tuesday.

Maresca’s side got back on track after three successive defeats with a dominant display at Stamford Bridge.



ALSO READ: Maresca says Chelsea are over-reliant on Palmer

Christopher Nkunku put the Blues ahead and Pedro Neto doubled their lead before Levi Colwill bagged the third just before the break.

Marc Cucurella capped Chelsea’s biggest league win since thrashing Southampton 5-1 in December.

Pointed questions were being asked about Maresca after Chelsea were beaten at Aston Villa on Saturday, a limp performance that followed successive defeats to Brighton in the Premier League and FA Cup.

“We all needed that. We were in a bad run in terms of results. The performance was always there, maybe except against Brighton. We are happy,” Maresca said.

“This month and half has been when I have pushed players even more to believe in the process.

“It’s normal to go through some bad moments. It’s about how we react and how we continue to believe in what we do. The players are fantastic and worked hard every day.”

Underlining the growing frustration at Chelsea, over a hundred fans gathered outside the Bridge to protest against Todd Boehly’s ownership group before kick-off, chanting “we want our Chelsea back” and singing former owner Roman Abramovich’s name.

But Maresca had insisted he was “more sure” than ever that Chelsea were on the right track, and they repaid his belief with a convincing result, albeit against a moribund team rooted to the foot of the table.

Chelsea’s third league win in 11 matches revived their bid to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2022.

“In this moment, we have five, six, seven important injuries. We started the season very good for a long period. Then with injuries, especially to our box striker, we tried different solutions,” Maresca said.

“We tried with Neto as a number nine last week. He was good then and tonight as well.

“We expect more from Nkunku. But at the same time, we try to understand him.

“He is not a number nine and not a winger. He is an attacking midfielder. The problem is that sometimes we need to find the balance.”

Southampton have a meagre nine points from 27 matches, with 11 goals conceded in their last three league games.

No wonder boss Ivan Juric branded their season a “disaster” this week.

With last year’s promotion a distant memory, Southampton look set to replicate the 2022-23 campaign, when they were relegated after finishing bottom.

– Rampant Chelsea –

Chelsea took the lead in the 24th minute when Tosin Adarabioyo headed a corner towards the far post, where Nkunku netted with a brave stooping header that sent him crashing into Saints keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The French forward celebrated his 14th goal this season in trademark fashion by blowing a blue balloon.

Chelsea put the result beyond doubt with a blistering spell before half-time.

In the 36th minute, Nkunku’s pass gave Neto a clear sight of goal and he drilled a clinical finish past Ramsdale for his fifth goal this term.

Neto turned provider in the 44th minute as his free-kick was perfectly placed for Colwill to take advantage of Southampton’s sloppy marking with a thumping header that gave Ramsdale no chance.



ALSO READ: Liverpool’s Van Dijk wants Anfield to be ‘horrible’ during title run-in

The only intrigue in the second half was whether Cole Palmer would end his goal drought.

The England forward hasn’t scored since January 14 and Chelsea’s leading scorer this season wore a rueful smile when he blazed over to extend his barren run to seven games.

Cucurella ensured the scoreline reflected Chelsea’s superiority when he slotted home from Tyrique George’s 78th minute pass.