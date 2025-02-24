‘We need another title’, says Salah after ‘special’ Man City win

"Hopefully we keep calm because sometimes the pressure gets to us," said Salah.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on Sunday. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Mohamed Salah said Liverpool’s veterans need another Premier League title after inspiring a 2-0 win at Manchester City to surge 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Salah was central to a statement win for the Reds as he opened the scoring and then teed up Dominik Szoboszlai to double Liverpool’s lead before half-time.



Arne Slot’s men are in a commanding position to secure a record-equalling 20th English top flight title, although second-placed Arsenal have a game in hand.

City, who have won the last four Premier League titles, are now 20 points behind the leaders down in fourth.

“It is incredible. It is a very hard place to come and play here,” said Salah after Liverpool’s first league win at the Etihad for a decade.

“They are a tough team and they have an incredible manager I am glad in the end we won the game. It is special. Especially when you are in the title race, it is incredible.

“Hopefully we keep calm because sometimes the pressure gets to us.”

Salah took his tally for an incredible season to 30 goals and 21 assists and said he is enjoying his football more than ever despite speculation over his future.

The 32-year-old, captain Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were all part of the Liverpool side that ended a 30-year wait to win the title in 2020.

And Salah reiterated his belief that they need another Premier League winner’s medal to burnish their legacy.

“Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because winning the league, helping the young players, it is special,” he added.

“We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title.”