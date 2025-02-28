Man City, Man United turn to FA Cup glory to save poor seasons

AFP Sport looks at the pick of the ties from the fifth round this weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will host Plymouth in an FA Cup clash at Etihad on Saturday. Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP

Manchester City’s hopes of a trophy this season now rest solely on the FA Cup ahead of Saturday’s visit of second-tier Plymouth, while holders Manchester United also desperately need silverware to rescue a miserable campaign.

With Premier League leaders Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham already out, the path has been cleared for the Manchester giants, who have faced off in each of the past two finals.



Brighton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are among the other clubs who are dreaming of glory come Wembley on May 17.

Here, AFP Sport looks at the pick of the ties from the fifth round this weekend:

Crystal Palace v Millwall (Saturday 12:15 GMT)

Twice FA Cup runners-up, Palace have never won a major trophy but are coming into form at the right time if they are to reach Wembley this year.

Oliver Glasner’s men have won seven of their last nine games in all competitions, most recently thrashing Aston Villa 4-1 in midweek.

Jean-Phillippe Mateta’s streak of eight goals in nine games has helped the Eagles soar clear of any relegation trouble and up to 12th in the Premier League.

Now they face a local derby against Championship side Millwall, who are keen to spoil the ambitions of their south London rivals.

Man City v Plymouth (Saturday 17:30)

Plymouth were the story of the fourth road as they stunned Liverpool 1-0 at Home Park.

Argyle’s reward is a trip to the Etihad and a shot at another monumental shock.

Plymouth boss Miron Muslic has become an internet sensation after clips of his inspirational team talks went viral and is looking forward to coming up against his coaching idol Pep Guardiola.

“It’s the biggest honour in my life,” said Muslic.

“I’m very much looking forward to shaking his hand and telling him that he’s a giant of our sport and a huge, huge role model for every single coach in the world.”

Newcastle v Brighton (Sunday 13:45)

Arguably the tie of the round sees sixth in the Premier League take on eighth.

Newcastle already have one final to look forward to next month against Liverpool in the League Cup.

The Magpies have not won a major trophy for 56 years but can ill-afford to let the success or failure of their season hang on a clash with the Premier League champions-elect.

Brighton have won four in a row after a difficult spell in Fabian Hurzeler’s first season in charge.

The Seagulls won at St. James’ Park earlier in the season and often save their best for the toughest opposition.

Much will depend on the fitness of Newcastle’s 21-goal striker Alexander Isak, who missed Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool due to a groin strain.

Man United v Fulham (Sunday 16:30)

United saved a shambolic campaign last season by beating City to lift the Cup but few can see Ruben Amorim’s men repeating the feat.

The Red Devils did show heart in beating Ipswich 3-2 on Wednesday despite Patrick Dorgu’s first-half red card for just a third league win in 11 matches.

Fulham sit five places and nine points above United in the Premier League, but have lost both meetings between the sides 1-0 this season.

The Cottagers not only have revenge for those matches in mind, but for a controversial FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford two years ago.

Fulham led 1-0 with 15 minutes to go until captain Aleksandar Mitrovic, Willian and manager Marco Silva were all sent-off following a handball on his own line by Willian.

United went on to win 3-1 and Mitrovic received an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh.