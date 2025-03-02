Man City survive Plymouth scare

'Big compliments to Plymouth for making our job so difficult. They were incredibly organised, but we played a good game,' said City head coach Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly celebrates after putting his side 2-1 up against Plymouth in the FA Cup last 16 on Saturday. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Manchester City survived a scare to beat giant killers Plymouth 3-1 and progress to the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

Crystal Palace striker Jean Philippe-Mateta, meanwhile, was hospitalised in the Eagles’ 3-1 win over Millwall.

Man City stunned

Plymouth had shocked Premier League leaders Liverpool in the previous round and were on course for another stunning upset at the Etihad when Maksym Talovierov headed them in front on 38 minutes.

Argyle boss Miron Muslic said it would be the “biggest honour” of his life to go head-to-head with Pep Guardiola.

With FA Cup glory City’s only realistic hope of silverware this season, Guardiola surprisingly rotated his side with Erling Haaland among those left on the bench.

However, it was one of City’s youngsters who took his chance to shine as Nico O’Reilly turned the tie around.

Muslic will be furious at the manner of both the 19-year-old’s goals as he twice headed in from set-pieces under little pressure.

O’Reilly’s equaliser just before half-time calmed City’s nerves before he powered in Phil Foden’s corner 14 minutes from time.

By that point Guardiola had summoned Haaland off the bench and he teed up the third for Kevin De Bruyne in stoppage time.

“Big compliments to Plymouth for making our job so difficult. They were incredibly organised, but we played a good game,” said Guardiola.

Mateta’s career put at risk

Palace’s progress into the last eight came at a cost as Mateta was stretchered off the field straight into an ambulance and taken to hospital in the early stages of their south London derby.

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off just eight minutes in after catching Mateta’s head with his boot as he raced out of the penalty area to clear the ball.

Referee Michael Oliver only issued a red card after a VAR review of the challenge, with Roberts winning the ball before accidently crashing his boot into Mateta’s head.

“Thank you for all your kind messages. I’m doing well. I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever. Well done guys for a great job today,” Mateta posted on Instagram.

Palace later said he had been discharged from hospital after receiving 25 stitches “to a severe laceration to his left ear”.

Manager Oliver Glasner said the incident could have ended the Frenchman’s career.

“Just imagine if he hits his face straight, with his power, with the studs, it is the end of JP’s career,” said Glasner.

Palace chairman Steve Parish described as the “most reckless challenge” he had ever seen.

The home side made use of the man advantage to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Japhet Tanganga’s own goal put Palace ahead in the 33rd minute before Daniel Munoz prodded in the second seven minutes later.

Wes Harding pulled a goal back for the Lions 13 minutes into first-half stoppage time added on for Mateta’s treatment.

Palace were made to wait until 82 minutes to ensure progress when Eddie Nketiah’s looping header found the far corner.

Cunha sees red

Bournemouth advanced to the last eight for only the third time in their history with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Wolves after their 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Evanilson’s 30th-minute opener for Bournemouth was followed by VAR controversy as Milos Kerkez had a second ruled out for offside after an eight-minute check when the new semi-automated version of the system broke down.

Matheus Cunha levelled for Wolves with a second-half rocket to force extra-time, but the Brazilian was sent off for violent conduct after repeatedly clashing with Kerkez just before the penalties.

After Matt Doherty missed when he had the chance to send Wolves through, Boubacar Traore hit the crossbar and Luis Sinisterra sealed the win for Andoni Iraola’s men.

Milutin Osmajic taunted Burnley fans after helping Preston into the quarterfinals for the first time since 1966 with a 3-0 win at Deepdale.

When the Championship sides played in the league two weeks ago, Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri accused Osmajic of racist abuse, allegations which the Preston striker denies.

Burnley players declined to shake hands with Montenegro international Osmajic before their latest meeting.

Osmajic got Preston’s second goal late in the first half and celebrated by taunting Burnley fans with his hands cupped around his ears.

Robbie Brady and Will Keane were also on target as Preston ended Burnley’s 23-game unbeaten run.