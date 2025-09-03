Man City sign goalkeeper Donnarumma from PSG as Ederson departs

City's director of football Hugo Viana said Donnarumma's arrival was a huge boost for the club.

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday after selling the long-serving Ederson to Fenerbahce.

Donnarumma, 26, has penned a five-year deal at the Etihad for a reported fee of £26 million ($35 million).



Donnarumma, who will wear the 99 shirt, was an integral part of the PSG team that won the Champions League last season, and was in goal for Italy when they won Euro 2020.

But his omission from PSG’s Super Cup squad made it clear he was surplus to requirements in Paris after the club signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

“To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me,” said Donnarumma, whose signing was announced a day after the summer transfer window closed.

“I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.”

Donnarumma, who stands 1.96 metres (six feet, five inches) tall, started his career at AC Milan, where he made his debut as a 16-year-old, before signing for PSG in 2021.

He has made 412 club appearances and won 74 international caps.

City’s director of football Hugo Viana said Donnarumma’s arrival was a huge boost for the club, who have started the season poorly.

“Gianluigi’s pedigree, quality and record speaks for itself, and we are all absolutely thrilled he has joined us here at City,” he said.

“He has accumulated a wealth of top-level experience and knows what is required to achieve success on a sustained level.”

City called the departing Ederson, signed by Fenerbahce for reported fee of about £12 million, “one of the most successful players in the club’s history”.

With his superb distribution, the Brazilian goalkeeper was instrumental to Guardiola’s possession-based philosophy, but there were growing doubts last season about his shot-stopping.

“You helped us make history,” City posted on social media on Tuesday, with pictures of Ederson celebrating trophies including the Champions League in 2023.

Ederson, 32, also won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups and kept 122 clean sheets in 276 league appearances.

“I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together,” said the goalkeeper, who made 372 appearances in all competitions for the club.

“Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club,” he added.

“I’m going with my wife and children, but I’m leaving a big family here.”



City also brought in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford during the transfer window but the Englishman has failed to convince so far.

The club have also confirmed the exit of Swiss defender Manuel Akanji to Inter Milan on a season-long loan.