World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

19 May 2024

09:15 pm

Man City’s six Premier League titles in seven years ‘insane’: Guardiola

'I will stay next season and during the season we will talk,' said the City head coach on his future.

Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won a sixth league title in seven seasons. Picture: EPA-EFE/ASH ALLEN

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City are enjoying their golden era after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title, and sixth in seven years, on Sunday.

Phil Foden scored twice as City beat West Ham 3-1 at the Etihad to edge out Arsenal by two points and deny the Gunners a first league title in 20 years.

“When I moved here if someone had said I would win six leagues in seven seasons I would say you’re insane – no way,” said Guardiola.

“All these players for Manchester United and Liverpool and Chelsea, all these teams. Now is our period. We are part of that,” added the 53-year-old.

15 major trophies

Guardiola has now won 15 major trophies in eight seasons as City manager and could add another in the FA Cup final next weekend.

The Catalan has a contract at the Etihad until 2025 and said he intends to see out at least one more year in Manchester.

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying after eight years. We have talked with the club — my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk.”

Read more on these topics

Arsenal F.C. Manchester City F.C. Pep Guardiola Premier League (EPL )

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Defence dept rejects Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal assistance in corruption case
Rugby Springboks fail transformation targets — report
Elections NATJOINTS will have zero tolerance towards threats, intimidation and lawlessness during elections
Health Hypertension: Number of people grappling with the silent killer skyrockets
News Can we rid artificial intelligence of bias?

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES