World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Man City well beaten by ‘better’ Man Utd, concedes Guardiola

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

18 January 2026

10:33 am

"The better team won," said Guardiola.

Man City well beaten by 'better' Man Utd, concedes Guardiola

Pep Guardiola reacts to their defeat after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on Saturday. Photo: Darren Staples / AFP

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were outplayed by an inspired Manchester United in a 2-0 defeat that further dented their Premier League title challenge on Saturday.

City are still yet to win in four league games this year to fall seven points adrift of Arsenal, who drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.

READ MORE: Man United dominate Man City in dream start for Carrick

The scoreline at Old Trafford could have been much more embarrassing for Guardiola’s City as United turned in arguably their best performance of the season in Michael Carrick’s first game in charge.

Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu struck for the Red Devils, who also had three goals disallowed for marginal offside calls.

“The better team won,” said Guardiola. “We weren’t at the level required to win this game.

“In many departments, we weren’t there. They were better. They had an energy we didn’t have.”

The course of the game could have been different had Diogo Dalot been sent-off inside the opening 10 minutes for catching Jeremy Doku on the knee with his studs.

ALSO READ: Man City close to Guehi signing: Palace boss Glasner

Dalot escaped with a yellow card, but Guardiola said his side could not use that decision as an excuse.

“Was it a red card? Yes. But it would be poor for me as a manager to blame the red card,” added Guardiola.

“Would it have changed the game? Who knows. If the players have that as an excuse, then we have a big problem.”

Read more on these topics

Manchester City F.C. Manchester United F.C. Premier League (EPL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa SA rescue teams join search for missing Ekurhuleni MMC in Mozambique floods
News ‘It looks like a Star Wars movie’, flood damages to Kruger National Park is substantial, minister says [VIDEOS]
South Africa Presidency confirms Ramaphosa’s instruction to Motshekhga that Iran exit naval drills
Courts DJ Warras murder case: Will video footage bolster Majola’s bail application?
News Limpopo floods claim nine lives, billions needed for damages

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp