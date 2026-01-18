World Soccer

Liverpool draw ‘feels like defeat’, says Wirtz

18 January 2026

Wirtz, who has hit form after a slow start to his Anfield career, said the result was frustrating.

Liverpool’s German midfielder #07 Florian Wirtz reacts after missing a chance during the English Premier League football match against Burnley at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on Saturday. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Florian Wirtz said Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with lowly Burnley on Saturday “feels like a defeat” after the Premier League champions dropped points for the fourth straight game.

Arne Slot’s men are unbeaten in their past 12 games in all competitions but are struggling to kill teams off.

Germany international Wirtz put the home side ahead at Anfield on Saturday after Dominik Szoboszlai missed a penalty but Marcus Edwards levelled with the visitors’ only shot on target in the 65th minute.

Liverpool had a total of 32 shots, including 11 on target, but could not make their dominance count.

Wirtz, who has hit form after a slow start to his Anfield career, said the result was frustrating.

“It feels like a defeat,” he said. “When we had so many shots and so many on target, I think we had to score more goals.

“But some days are like this -– you try everything but in the end it doesn’t go in the goal. We only take one point but I can only say (in) the next game we go again and try to do better.”

Liverpool boss Slot bemoaned his side’s bluntness in attack and tendency to concede goals despite giving away few chances.

“We should have won this game,” he told the BBC. “There was not a lot I could ask more in terms of chance creation.”

The draw leaves Liverpool fourth in the Premier League table, seven points behind third-placed Aston Villa and one ahead of Manchester United, in fifth spot.

