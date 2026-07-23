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Italian FA chief says in touch with Guardiola over coaching vacancy

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

23 July 2026

09:54 am

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Giovanni Malago revealed the talks had taken place in an interview with the website Cronache di Spogliatoio.

Italian FA chief says in touch with Guardiola over coaching vacancy

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is in talk with the Italian FA over the head coach job. Photo: Darren Staples / AFP

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The head of Italy’s football federation has confirmed he held discussions with legendary coach Pep Guardiola over the vacancy at the Italian national side but added he was “not sure that this will come about”.

Giovanni Malago revealed the talks had taken place in an interview with the website Cronache di Spogliatoio (Dressing Room Chronicles) published on Wednesday.

Asked whether the budget for the coach’s salary could be increased in the case of Guardiola, he said: “Yes, and that is the exception for obvious reasons”.

“I won’t go into detail here but it’s not sure that this will come about.

“However, I still believe it was the right thing to do. It was important to open a dialogue and keep it alive,” he added.

Guardiola has first hand knowledge of Italian football having played for Brescia and AS Roma (2001-03).

Already at a low ebb, Italian football was sent into a tailspin in March after the men’s national team failed for a third consecutive time to qualify for the World Cup.

Italy has won four World Cups.

Guardiola, 55, stepped down at Manchester City at the end of last season after winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League in his glittering decade at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Italian media reports, former Italy internationals Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Mancini — who guided the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title — are also being considered as candidates to coach the national team, which faces Belgium on September 25 in the Nations League.

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Italy Manchester City F.C. Pep Guardiola

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