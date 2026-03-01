Man United climb to third, Fulham sink sorry Spurs

United edged closer to a return to the Champions League.

Benjamin Sesko stretched his hot streak with the winning goal as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to go third in the Premier League, while Tottenham failed to dispel relegation fears after defeat at Fulham.

Sesko was handed his first start in seven games since Michael Carrick took charge at Old Trafford and rewarded his boss with another vital goal to edge United closer to a return to the Champions League.



Palace had taken an early lead at Old Trafford when Maxence Lacroix outmuscled Leny Yoro to guide in a header from Brennan Johnson’s corner.

But United hit back to remain unbeaten under Carrick and take their tally to 19 points from a possible 21.

The game swung on one incident as Lacroix was sent off and conceded a penalty for pulling back Matheus Cunha just before the hour mark.

Bruno Fernandes confidently stroked the resulting spot-kick past former team-mate Dean Henderson.

Fernandes was then the creator for the second as his curling cross was powered in by Sesko.

The Slovenian has now scored seven times in his last eight appearances to quieten critics of his £74 million ($100 million) price tag after a slow start to his career in England.

“It feels like a big result,” said Fernandes. “We were behind and had to show some character.”

– No Tudor turnaround for Tottenham –

Tottenham remain perilously poised just four points above the relegation zone as interim boss Igor Tudor again failed to halt their alarming slide after a 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage.

“We were not good, (we) lacked everything attacking and defending,” said Tudor after two defeats in his two games in charge.

“There are problems here, big problems. We need to stay calm, believe in what we are doing in training, and get out (of trouble), staying all together.”

Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi gave Fulham a deserved half-time lead as they moved up to ninth and back into contention for European football next season.

Richarlison headed in a late consolation for Tottenham, but they remain the only Premier League side without a win in 2026.

The one crumb of comfort for Spurs was defeat for relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, 2-1 at Brighton.

All three goals arrived in the first 15 minutes as Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck netted for the Seagulls either side of Morgan Gibbs-White’s reply.

Forest sit two points above the drop zone ahead of a daunting trip to Manchester City on Wednesday.

The pressure is on leaders Arsenal in Sunday’s showpiece match at home to Chelsea later.



The Gunners’ lead at the top of the table was reduced to two points after City battled to a 1-0 win at Leeds on Saturday.

Chelsea are also in need of the points after dropping to sixth in the table, with only the top five set to qualify for next season’s Champions League.