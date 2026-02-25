World Soccer

Mbappe to miss Real Madrid Champions League clash against Benfica

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

25 February 2026

The forward did not appear to be moving as freely as usual during Real's 2-1 defeat to Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.

Real Madrid’s French defender #23 Ferland Mendy (left) and teammate #10 Kylian Mbappe (centre) attend a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off second leg football match against SL Benfica at Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas, in the outskirts of Madrid on Tuesday. Photo: Oscar DEL POZO / AFP

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the Champions League play-off second leg against Benfica on Wednesday because of a knee injury, AFP learned on Tuesday from a source close to the team.

The French superstar, Madrid’s top scorer this season, has been playing through knee pain over the past few weeks but will not be involved at the Santiago Bernabeu according to the source, confirming a report in French newspaper L’Equipe.

ALSO READ: Mourinho’s Bernabeu homecoming upended by suspension, racism row

Madrid hold a 1-0 lead over Benfica from the first leg in Lisbon last week, in a match which was disrupted by alleged racial abuse aimed at Los Blancos winger Vinicius Junior.

Mbappe’s coach Alvaro Arbeloa said earlier on Tuesday that the player was “prepared to play” in the second leg and that he “valued his commitment” in playing through pain, but it was later decided that the forward would not feature against Benfica.

Mbappe leads the Champions League scoring charts with 13 goals this season, despite an issue with the ligaments on the outside of his left knee which has troubled him since before the Christmas break.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid submit evidence to UEFA in Vinicius racism probe

The forward did not appear to be moving as freely as usual during Real’s 2-1 defeat to Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

