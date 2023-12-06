World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Avatar photo

By AFP

3 minute read

6 Dec 2023

09:17 am

Messi named Time’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

Messi made his debut for Miami in July following an acrimonious departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi named Time's 'Athlete of the Year'

Inter Miami CF’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi receives his 8th Ballon d’Or award during the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine’s “Athlete of the Year” for 2023 after a trailblazing season marked by an eighth Ballon d’Or award and his ground-breaking move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

ALSO READ: Messi leaves door open to 2026 World Cup

Time said the Argentine superstar had already had a transformative impact on the American sporting landscape, which has been historically slow to embrace football.

“Lionel Messi this year managed to do what once seemed impossible, when he signed with Inter Miami: turning the US into a soccer country,” Time commented.

The 36-year-old Messi made his debut for Miami in July following an acrimonious departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

The World Cup-winner also rebuffed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in favor of a new chapter in MLS.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner made an instant impact on Miami’s fortunes, playing a pivotal role in helping the team win the expanded Leagues Cup, a cross-border competition for teams from MLS and Mexico’s top flight.

Messi finished the campaign with 11 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions, but an injury towards the end of the season meant he was unable to help Miami force their way into the playoffs.

Messi was quoted by Time as saying that his first preference after PSG had been a fairytale return to Barcelona, but that move stalled over the club’s finances.

ALSO READ: Three talking points from the Premier League

“I tried to return, and it did not happen,” Messi said, adding that he was also “thinking a lot” about joining the wave of overseas players who have headed to the Saudi Pro League.

“It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me,” Messi told the magazine.

Time said Messi’s arrival had driven a surge in attendances, ticket prices, merchandise sales and viewership, revealing that on the day of his debut, subscriptions to Apple TV — which retains exclusive rights to MLS — had jumped by 110,000, a 1,700% increase over the previous day.

Read more on these topics

award Ballon d'Or lionel messi

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service
Courts Electoral Amendment Act: ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional but orders change to signature requirement
Crime ‘They won’t shoot you!’ – Cops nab armed robbers in viral video, two girls found in hideout
South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe