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Mexico wrap up World Cup preparations with thumping Serbia win

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By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

5 June 2026

09:32 am

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"The result is a double-edged sword," the Mexican coach said.

Mexico wrap up World Cup preparations with thumping Serbia win

Mexico’s defender #05 Johan Vasquez celebrates after scoring the equalising goal with teammate forward #16 Julian Quinones during the international friendly football match against Serbia at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico on Thursday Photo: Mario Vazquez / AFP

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Co-hosts Mexico wrapped up their World Cup preparations in style with a 5-1 thumping of a youthful Serbia side on Thursday in Toluca.

Mexico, who launch the tournament on June 11 against South Africa at the Azteca stadium, had a shock in conceding after 19 minutes when Petar Stanic struck.

But Javier Aguirre’s team hit back through Johan Vasquez and a Stefan Bukinac own goal to lead 2-1 at the break.

Raul Jimenez, another own goal and Luis Chavez put gloss on the scoreline and raised home hopes that Aguirre’s side could go deep at the finals.

They also play South Korea and Czech Republic in Group A.

“The result is a double-edged sword,” the Mexican coach said.

“Confidence must be measured — overconfidence is as harmful as a lack of it.”

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