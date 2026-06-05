Mexico wrap up World Cup preparations with thumping Serbia win

"The result is a double-edged sword," the Mexican coach said.

Co-hosts Mexico wrapped up their World Cup preparations in style with a 5-1 thumping of a youthful Serbia side on Thursday in Toluca.

Mexico, who launch the tournament on June 11 against South Africa at the Azteca stadium, had a shock in conceding after 19 minutes when Petar Stanic struck.

But Javier Aguirre’s team hit back through Johan Vasquez and a Stefan Bukinac own goal to lead 2-1 at the break.

Raul Jimenez, another own goal and Luis Chavez put gloss on the scoreline and raised home hopes that Aguirre’s side could go deep at the finals.

They also play South Korea and Czech Republic in Group A.

“The result is a double-edged sword,” the Mexican coach said.

“Confidence must be measured — overconfidence is as harmful as a lack of it.”