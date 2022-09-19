Mixed fortunes for Nigerian challengers in CAF Cup

Nigerian hopefuls had mixed fortunes in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round on Sunday with Kwara United qualifying comfortably while Remo Stars were eliminated.
Kwara forced a 0-0 second leg draw away to AS Douanes of Niger in Niamey to advance 3-0 on aggregate after building a healthy lead at home last weekend.
But African debutants Remo, having exceeded expectations by holding 2005 Confederation Cup winners FAR Rabat in Morocco, fell 1-0 at home to bow out 2-1 on aggregate.
The crucial goal came 11 minutes into the second half when Ivorian Joseph Gnadou sprinted down the left, cut inside and unleashed a shot into the far corner of the net.
No Nigerian club has won the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League with now defunct Dolphins coming closest by reaching the two-leg 2005 final, which they lost 3-1 to FAR.
Kwara are likely to face much tougher opposition in the round of 32 during October as they have been paired with two-time Confederation Cup title-holders Renaissance Berkane.
Berkane, who hail from the citrus growing northeastern region of Morocco, enhanced a growing reputation this month by surprising compatriots Wydad Casablanca to lift the CAF Super Cup.
The Orange Boys have reached three of the last four Confederation Cup finals, losing to Zamalek, then beating another Egyptian club, Pyramids, and South African side Orlando Pirates.
Elgeco Plus of Madagascar beat PWD Bamenda of Cameroon 1-0 in Antananarivo to pull of a surprise 2-1 aggregate victory.
Fenohasina Razafimaro scored the deciding goal on 60 minutes and the reward is a winnable showdown with Marumo Gallants, who are struggling in the South African Premiership.
The other South African challengers, African rookies Royal AM, left it late to seal a place in the next round at the expense of Mbabane Highlanders from neighbouring Eswatini.
Ruzaigh Gamildien scored on 89 minutes to clinch a 2-0 victory in the second leg and on aggregate after Mozambican Elias Pelembe had broken the deadlock just before half-time.
Next up for Royal, who are bankrolled by TV personality and businesswoman Shauwn ‘Ma’ Mkhize, are vastly experienced Zambian side Zesco United.
CAF Confederation Cup results on Sunday:
Preliminary rnd 2nd legs
In Huye, Rwanda
AS Kigali (RWA) 1 (Kalisa 68) ASAS Telecom (DJI) 0
Kigali win 1-0 on aggregate
In Maputo
Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) 1 (Djongue 63) AS Sante Abeche (CHA) 0
Beira win 3-1 on aggregate
In Antananarivo
Elgeco Plus (MAD) 1 (Razafimaro 60) PWD Bamenda (CMR) 0
Elgeco win 2-1 on aggregate
In Ikenne, Nigeria
Remo Stars (NGR) 0 FAR Rabat (MAR) 1 (Gnadou 56)
FAR win 2-1 on aggregate
In Niamey
AS Douanes (NIG) 0 Kwara Utd (NGR) 0
Kwara win 3-0 on aggregate
In Lome
ASC Kara (TOG) 3 (Mani 35, 84, Akoro 59) Milo (GUI) 0
Kara win 4-2 on aggregate
Playing Tuesday
In Bamako
Real Bamako (MLI) v AS Douanes (BUR) (0-0)
Played Saturday
In Yamoussoukro
SC Gagnoa (CIV) 3 (Koffi 45+2, 52, Kouadio 58) LISCR (LBR) 1 (Sheriff 14)
Gagnoa win 3-1 on aggregate
In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Geita Gold (TAN) 2 (Lyanga 52, John 60) Al Hilal Alsahil (SUD) 1 (Alaqeed 5)
Aggregate: 2-2, Hilal win on away goals
In Paynesville, Liberia
Kallon (SLE) 3 (Fofanah 44, Conteh 64, 66) Buffles Borgou (BEN) 0
Kallon win 4-0 on aggregate
In Zanzibar City
Kipanga (ZAN) 1 (Vuai 74) Al Hilal Wau (SSD) 1 (Abaker 25)
Aggregate: 2-2, Kipanga win 4-3 on penalties
In Cairo
Future (EGY) 1 (Ngwem 76) BUL (UGA) 0
Future win 1-0 on aggregate
Friday
In Dar es Salaam
Bumamuru (BDI) 1 (Nahimana 23) Fasil Kenema (ETH) 0
Kenema win 3-1 on aggregate
In Durban, South Africa
Royal AM (RSA) 2 (Pelembe 45, Gamildien 89) Mbabane Highlanders (ESW) 0
Royal win 2-0 on aggregate
In Benghazi, Libya
Al Ahly Khartoum (SUD) 0 Al Akhdar (LBA) 0
Akhdar win 3-0 on aggregate
In Nouakchott
Nouakchott Kings (MTN) 1 (Samoura 37-og) AngloGold Ashanti Golden Boys (GUI) 0
Ashanti win 2-1 on aggregate
Notes
— Kallon and Bumamuru used neutral venues and Ahly the ground of their opponents because they do not have international-standard stadiums
— Winners qualify for round of 32