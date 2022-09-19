Mixed fortunes for Nigerian challengers in CAF Cup

AFP

Nigerian hopefuls had mixed fortunes in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round on Sunday with Kwara United qualifying comfortably while Remo Stars were eliminated.

Kwara forced a 0-0 second leg draw away to AS Douanes of Niger in Niamey to advance 3-0 on aggregate after building a healthy lead at home last weekend.

But African debutants Remo, having exceeded expectations by holding 2005 Confederation Cup winners FAR Rabat in Morocco, fell 1-0 at home to bow out 2-1 on aggregate.

The crucial goal came 11 minutes into the second half when Ivorian Joseph Gnadou sprinted down the left, cut inside and unleashed a shot into the far corner of the net.

No Nigerian club has won the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League with now defunct Dolphins coming closest by reaching the two-leg 2005 final, which they lost 3-1 to FAR.

Kwara are likely to face much tougher opposition in the round of 32 during October as they have been paired with two-time Confederation Cup title-holders Renaissance Berkane.

Berkane, who hail from the citrus growing northeastern region of Morocco, enhanced a growing reputation this month by surprising compatriots Wydad Casablanca to lift the CAF Super Cup.

The Orange Boys have reached three of the last four Confederation Cup finals, losing to Zamalek, then beating another Egyptian club, Pyramids, and South African side Orlando Pirates.

Elgeco Plus of Madagascar beat PWD Bamenda of Cameroon 1-0 in Antananarivo to pull of a surprise 2-1 aggregate victory.

Fenohasina Razafimaro scored the deciding goal on 60 minutes and the reward is a winnable showdown with Marumo Gallants, who are struggling in the South African Premiership.

The other South African challengers, African rookies Royal AM, left it late to seal a place in the next round at the expense of Mbabane Highlanders from neighbouring Eswatini.

Ruzaigh Gamildien scored on 89 minutes to clinch a 2-0 victory in the second leg and on aggregate after Mozambican Elias Pelembe had broken the deadlock just before half-time.

Next up for Royal, who are bankrolled by TV personality and businesswoman Shauwn ‘Ma’ Mkhize, are vastly experienced Zambian side Zesco United.

CAF Confederation Cup results on Sunday:

Preliminary rnd 2nd legs

In Huye, Rwanda

AS Kigali (RWA) 1 (Kalisa 68) ASAS Telecom (DJI) 0

Kigali win 1-0 on aggregate

In Maputo

Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) 1 (Djongue 63) AS Sante Abeche (CHA) 0

Beira win 3-1 on aggregate

In Antananarivo

Elgeco Plus (MAD) 1 (Razafimaro 60) PWD Bamenda (CMR) 0

Elgeco win 2-1 on aggregate

In Ikenne, Nigeria

Remo Stars (NGR) 0 FAR Rabat (MAR) 1 (Gnadou 56)

FAR win 2-1 on aggregate

In Niamey

AS Douanes (NIG) 0 Kwara Utd (NGR) 0

Kwara win 3-0 on aggregate

In Lome

ASC Kara (TOG) 3 (Mani 35, 84, Akoro 59) Milo (GUI) 0

Kara win 4-2 on aggregate

Playing Tuesday

In Bamako

Real Bamako (MLI) v AS Douanes (BUR) (0-0)

Played Saturday

In Yamoussoukro

SC Gagnoa (CIV) 3 (Koffi 45+2, 52, Kouadio 58) LISCR (LBR) 1 (Sheriff 14)

Gagnoa win 3-1 on aggregate

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Geita Gold (TAN) 2 (Lyanga 52, John 60) Al Hilal Alsahil (SUD) 1 (Alaqeed 5)

Aggregate: 2-2, Hilal win on away goals

In Paynesville, Liberia

Kallon (SLE) 3 (Fofanah 44, Conteh 64, 66) Buffles Borgou (BEN) 0

Kallon win 4-0 on aggregate

In Zanzibar City

Kipanga (ZAN) 1 (Vuai 74) Al Hilal Wau (SSD) 1 (Abaker 25)

Aggregate: 2-2, Kipanga win 4-3 on penalties

In Cairo

Future (EGY) 1 (Ngwem 76) BUL (UGA) 0

Future win 1-0 on aggregate

Friday

In Dar es Salaam

Bumamuru (BDI) 1 (Nahimana 23) Fasil Kenema (ETH) 0

Kenema win 3-1 on aggregate

In Durban, South Africa

Royal AM (RSA) 2 (Pelembe 45, Gamildien 89) Mbabane Highlanders (ESW) 0

Royal win 2-0 on aggregate

In Benghazi, Libya

Al Ahly Khartoum (SUD) 0 Al Akhdar (LBA) 0

Akhdar win 3-0 on aggregate

In Nouakchott

Nouakchott Kings (MTN) 1 (Samoura 37-og) AngloGold Ashanti Golden Boys (GUI) 0

Ashanti win 2-1 on aggregate

Notes

— Kallon and Bumamuru used neutral venues and Ahly the ground of their opponents because they do not have international-standard stadiums

— Winners qualify for round of 32