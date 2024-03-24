OPINION: SuperSport’s attitude means they don’t deserve continental football

Matsatsantsa a Piroti’s unwillingness to take these competitions seriously was laid bare for everyone to see this season.

If SuperSport United finish second on the DStv Premiership table, they will automatically qualify for the Caf Champions League. By his own admission, Gavin Hunt has seemingly given up on closing the gap on run away log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.



A top four finish or winning the Nedbank Cup presents another passage to play continental football, if only in the Confederation Cup. If Hunt and his charges achieve any of the above mentioned scenarios at the end of the season, then fair play to them.



However, I’d rather have one of the four spots go to other teams who will prioritise Caf’s Inter-club competitions. Matsatsantsa a Piroti’s unwillingness to take these competitions seriously was laid bare for everyone to see this season.



Hunt made it clear that their bread is buttered in the PSL and they used a relatively inexperienced team on their Caf Confederation Cup travels. It was not a surprise to see them finish bottom of Group A after registering one win in six matches.



They lost four games and drew one as they bowed out of the group stages without putting their best foot forward. Playing a second string team and experimenting was never going to be the answer.

The Tshwane-based team didn’t inspire confidence at all and I don’t see a change in mentality next season either. While I acknowledge Hunt’s reasoning of not having a big squad to compete on both the domestic front and on the continent, I don’t agree with him.



I share the sentiments of many who feel that if SuperSport occupy one of the four Caf spots allocated to South African teams, they will make up numbers again and not represent the nation with distinction.



Another point to highlight is that players work hard the whole season to qualify for these competitions. I can assure you that the majority of them would have wanted to test themselves against some of the best teams Africa has to offer.



I’m certain there would have been some dissenting faces of senior players in the SuperSport camp who wanted to showcase their talent in Caf’s second-tier competition.



Doing well on the big stage opens up doors for overseas moves. Furthermore, it strengthens their claim for a place in the Bafana Bafana squad. Not getting a chance to prove your worth at a higher level and under hostile environments was an opportunity missed.

Minutes of the pitch should be awarded on merit and the spirit of fair play must also apply to show respect for the organisers. It’s only fair that clubs who value and embrace the hectic schedule of traveling on the continent should represent the local league in these major competitions.

Credit to Sekhukhune United who gave it their best shot in the Confederation Cup, though it wasn’t enough to see them get out of the group stages. The same can’t be said about SuperSport who used this cup as an experimental tool for their reserve team.

In addition to Orlando Pirates, it might be in South Africa football’s best interest to see what other ambitious teams like Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City can offer.

Sundowns are the only PSL team left in Caf competitions. They will play Young Africans in the quarterfinals of the coveted champions league.