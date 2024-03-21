Gavin hunting for Caf football with SuperSport

"Qualifying for Caf will be a great achievement but we will take it one game at a time," says Hunt.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is not putting all his eggs in one basket as he targets qualification to Caf’s inter-club competitions next season.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori will be guaranteed a place in the Caf Confederation Cup if they win the Nedbank Cup or finish third on the DStv Premiership table.

Securing a second-place finish in the league would gain SuperSport automatic entry into the prestigious Caf Champions League.

“I think qualifying for Caf again because right now we still have two avenues in qualifying for the competitions,” he responded when asked about the club’s target for the rest of the season.

“Again, qualifying for Caf will be a great achievement but we will take it one game at a time. You can’t put all your eggs in one basket and say we’re going to go this route because you will end up winning nothing. Let’s just try and concentrate because we’ve got three league games before the Stellenbosch FC game.”

With Mamelodi Sundowns running away with the league title, the Nedbank Cup is United’s only realistic chance of ending the season with silverware. They have been drawn against Stellenbosch FC in the quarter-finals of the season ending competition.

“I think we have been doing well too and it will be a very big competitive game. We’ve had tough draws in this Nedbank Cup,” said.

“We had Cape Town City who are a top three side and we played Richards Bay away who are fighting for their lives. So now we have Stellenbosch away and it won’t be easy.



“We had an easy draw last year and we stuffed that up. Maybe a hard draw is good for us but we have a couple of games before then. We play about three or four games so we will worry when we get there but it will be a tough game for both sides”

The Tshwane-based side who last won the Nedbank Cup in 2017 will resume their league campaign against Golden Arrows when the FIFA international break concludes. They are in third position on log behind Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.