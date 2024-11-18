Mokoena hopes topping AFCON group can inspire Bafana World Cup quest

'We haven't topped a group in a while, so it will also channel our mindset that we will need to top the World Cup group,' said the Bafana midfielder.

Teboho Mokoena wants Bafana to top both their AFCON and World Cup qualifying groups. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena says the side are determined to finish on top of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group, to help add to the belief that they can do the same in 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying.

South Africa head into Tuesday’s final Group K qualifier at home to South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium (kick off 6pm), knowing that three points will guarantee them top spot in the table.

Uganda beaten by Bafana

This opportunity was created by Friday’s hard-fought 2-0 win over Uganda in Kampala. Bafana went into that game knowing they and their opponents had already secured qualification for Morocco 2025. But it was Hugo Broos’ side who seized the initiative at the top of the table with second half goals from Thapelo Morena and Patrick Maswanganyi.

The stakes are slightly higher in World Cup qualifying, in that only the group winners will guarantee themselves a place at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“Want to finish top (of our AFCON group) as it will prepare us for the World Cup qualifiers,” Mokoena told reporters in Cape Town this week.

“We haven’t topped a group in a while, so it will also channel our mindset that we will need to top the World Cup group.”

Bafana finished second in their qualifying group for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals, and finished second in their group at the finals, though they still ended up going on to win a bronze medal in the Ivory Coast.

South Africa, indeed, last topped an AFCON qualifying group when they made it to the 2015 tournament under Shakes Mashaba.

“It is also important (to top the group) for the rankings and draw for the AFCON (finals),” added Mokoena.

“Our group at the AFCON this year was very tough, with Tunisia and Mali.”

Bafana have had a brilliant year under Broos, stunning Morocco en route to that bronze medal and then picking up four points from two Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June.

Bafana head into important World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin in March level with Benin and Rwanda on seven points in Group C.

Bafana’s Mokoena – you will get chances

Despite some slightly unconvincing performances meanwhile, Bafana have remained unbeaten through AFCON 2025 qualifying.

Mokoena puts some of Bafana’s success down to the never-say-die attitude Broos has instilled in the squad. This was particularly prominent in September as late goals secured a point at home to Uganda and all three away to South Sudan.

“Coach Hugo has instilled in us to stay in the game for 90 minutes. It helps a lot. Even if you are not playing well, in 90 minutes, you will get chances to score.”