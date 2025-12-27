Morocco made to wait for Cup of Nations knockout place after Egypt advance

The stalemate was watched by a crowd of almost 64,000, which included France captain Kylian Mbappe.

Hosts Morocco missed the chance to secure qualification for the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations after drawing 1-1 with Mali on Friday, but Mohamed Salah’s penalty gave Egypt a 1-0 win over South Africa which took them through to the last 16.

19 wins and done for Morocco

The Group A clash between Morocco and Mali at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat was a tale of two spot-kicks, with Brahim Diaz giving the tournament hosts the lead from a penalty deep in first-half injury time and Lassine Sinayoko equalising on 64 minutes.

The stalemate, watched by a crowd of almost 64,000 which included France captain Kylian Mbappe, ended Morocco’s world record winning run after 19 matches.

It also means Morocco have not yet confirmed their last-16 place, although they are first in their section with four points from two games.

Mali come next on two points alongside Zambia, who drew 0-0 with Comoros earlier in Casablanca.

Morocco face Zambia on Monday and a victory in that match will ensure that the hosts go through as group winners.

‘We suffered a bit’

“The first half we were very good. We had chances to score. The second half we didn’t get into the game. We stopped playing and we suffered a bit. It’s a game that will help us going forward,” Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi told broadcaster beIN Sports.

“We’ve got to get the three points in the third match and finish first in the group.”

Achraf Hakimi, the Morocco captain and African player of the year, was again an unused substitute as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Morocco’s penalty came when Mali defender Nathan Gassama brushed the ball with his hand as he tried to stop Diaz dribbling past him inside the box, and the referee eventually awarded a spot-kick following a lengthy look at the pitchside VAR monitor.

Diaz sent the goalkeeper the wrong way for his second goal of the tournament but Morocco could not build on that as Mali won a penalty of their own just after the hour mark.

Sinayoko was challenged by Jawad El Yamiq and another penalty was eventually given after a VAR intervention.

Auxerre striker Sinayoko stroked in the reward, and the Eagles held on for a draw through 10 minutes of stoppage time as the final whistle was greeted with jeers by home fans.

Salah sinks South Africa

In Agadir, Liverpool superstar Salah converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time as Egypt became the first team through to the knockout rounds.

But South Africa were aggrieved not to be awarded a spot-kick near the end when Yasser Ibrahim appeared to handle the ball inside the box.

Egypt’s penalty was given after a VAR check when South African right-back Khuliso Mudau raised his left arm and struck Salah in the eye.

The Pharaohs skipper converted the penalty as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dived the wrong way.

More drama erupted in added time when right-back Mohamed Hany stamped on Teboho Mokoena, leading to a second yellow card for the defender.

South Africa could not find a leveller despite the extra man, and then came the late decision not to give Bafana Bafana a spot-kick of their own as Egypt held on.

After two rounds in Group B, record seven-time champions Egypt have six points and are guaranteed a top-two finish.

‘Hopefully we carry on like this’

South Africa have three points, and Angola and Zimbabwe one each after they drew 1-1 in Marrakesh earlier with veteran Knowledge Musona scoring for the Warriors to cancel out Gelson Dala’s opener.

“I’m very happy for the result, for sure. It was a tough game, they dominated most of the time. It’s a team that can keep the ball for a long time so I think we had a good gameplan, it worked,” said Salah.

“We walked away with the three points, it’s the most important thing. The atmosphere is incredible. Hopefully we can carry on like this.”

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said: “The penalty awarded to Egypt was ridiculous, really ridiculous.

“Regarding us not being awarded a penalty near the end, the arm of the Egyptian was extended and the ball touched it. It was a penalty.”