Bafana’s Mudau – ‘We just have to focus on the next one’

'There were a lot of positives to take from the match,' said the Bafana right back on the side's 1-0 loss to Egypt.

Bafana Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau says his team cannot dwell on the VAR controversy that handed Egypt a 1-0 win in their Group B Africa Cup of Nations finals clash in Agadir on Friday.

Questionable penalty call

The Sundowns right back was adjudged to have deliberately caught Mohamed Salah in the face with a flailing arm inside the penalty area. The intent was questionable as Mudau was in control of the ball and facing away from Salah.

Bafana were also not awarded a penalty late in the game after a lengthy VAR check ruled out a deliberate handball from the Pharaohs.

Bafana are still in a good position to qualify for the last 16 after their win over Angola in their opening Group B match.

Hugo Broos’ side will face Zimbabwe on Monday in Marrakech.

“We just have to focus on the next one (Zimbabwe),” Mudau told SABC Sport after the game.

“I think it’s just that we didn’t have luck. We did everything and we wanted to score but unfortunately we couldn’t.

Bafana’s Mudau – ‘We have to make sure we win the next one’

“There were a lot of positives to take from the match because everyone was willing to help the team.

“We have to make sure that we win the next one I think, for us to go through.

On the penalty, Mudau was adamant it was not a foul.

“I haven’t checked … I’m still going to go and check”

“I don’t think it’s a penalty with my own opinion but the referee gave it, there’s nothing we can do,” he said.