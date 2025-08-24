Moyes sees big step forward after Everton win stadium opener

'We've been looking for different attacking options and flair and he gave us something a little bit different today,' said the Everton coach on Jack Grealish.

David Moyes said he was building the foundations of a brighter future for Everton after they beat Brighton 2-0 to begin a new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

Grealish on fire

Jack Grealish was the star of the show with two assists on his first start for the Toffees as Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner struck either side of half-time.

Jordan Pickford then saved a Danny Welbeck penalty to ensure a crowd of just under 52,000 could celebrate a momentous day for Everton.

The club remain a work in progress on the field with Moyes desperate to make more additions to his squad in the final week of the transfer window.

But the green shoots of a brighter future were on show on a day that has been years in the making.

Only four clubs have won more English top-flight titles than Everton’s nine.

However, they have not won a major trophy for 30 years and spent their final seasons at Goodison Park, the club’s home since 1892, battling relegation.

“For the next 100 years there’ll be different managers sitting here, but the stadium will be here and what we need to do now is start the building of a of a strong team,” said Moyes.

“I don’t know if we can get it done immediately, but we’re going to try and. We’re trying to find a way of getting moving the club on. I think this is a big step forward for Everton.”

Grealish has so far been the marquee new addition to Moyes’ squad on a loan deal and showed glimpses of the talent that saw Manchester City pay Aston Villa £100 million ($135 million) for him four years ago.

“We’ve been looking for different attacking options and flair and he gave us something a little bit different today,” added Moyes.

“We all want the Jack Grealish, which we all know.”

Ndiaye makes more Everton history

Ndiaye scored the final goal at Goodison Park against Southampton in May and made more history with the first goal at Everton’s new home.

Grealish was the creator with a drilled left foot cross that Ndiaye timed his run perfectly to meet at the back post on 23 minutes.

Brighton should have been well ahead by that point and will be wondering how they left Merseyside empty handed.

Kaoru Mitoma struck the bar after an outlandish flick over James Tarkowski before volleying towards goal.

Welbeck then skewed over with the goal gaping from Yankuba Minteh’s cross.

Even after the blow of conceding, the visitors could have gone in ahead at half-time.

Jan Paul van Hecke’s deflected shot came back off the post.

Matt O’Riley then failed to capitalise on Tarkowski’s poor passback as Pickford rushed off his line to block.

Brighton’s wastefulness was punished once more seven minutes into the second period.

Grealish was credited with another assist but Garner did the hard work as his blistering strike from outside the box flew past Bart Verbruggen’s outstretched hand.

Brighton were offered a lifeline 15 minutes from time when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall blocked Minteh’s shot with an outstretched arm.

Pickford, though, ensured there was no spoiling Everton’s big day as he dived to his left to stop Welbeck’s spot-kick.

Defeat leaves Brighton with just one point from their opening two games.

“Overall we created enough to win this game had enough chances to score,” said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

“It’s about scoring goals. We have to improve if we want to win games.”